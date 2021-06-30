Brattleboro – A total of 31 teams, 38 sponsors, and 30 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 12th annual Tee It Up For Health golf tournament on June 12 at Brattleboro Country Club. The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly, and over $45,000 was raised, thanks to generous sponsors, golfers, and volunteers. Net proceeds from the event benefited Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Patient Care Fund.
Tournament results were as follows:
First Place Team (Score of 62): David Allbee, Marty Hill, Les Lynch, Bill Stephens.
Second Place Teams (Scores of 64): 1)Coop Bills, LindaJane Parson, Scott Cleary, John Streeter; 2) Steve Gordon, Sharon Gordon, Frank Linzi, Debbie Linzi; 3) Tom Ely, Chris Pearson, Tom Bedell, Loren Cox.
Putting Contest: Alicia Field, Elaine Chilesky, Dennis Degnon, John Streeter.
Closest to the Pin Hole No. 4 (Men): Bill Stevens.
Closest to the Pin Hole No. 4 (Women): Linda Saarnijoki.
Closest to the Pin Hole No. 8 (Men): Scott Wilson (7’9”).
Closest to the Pin Hole No. 8 (Women): No winner.
Hole-in-One on No. 8 (sponsored by Brattleboro Subaru): No winner.
Long Drive on No. 10 (Men): George Sprague.
Long Drive on No. 10 (Women): LindaJane Parson.
Closest to the Pin on No. 13 (Men): David Sprague (4’10”).
Closest to the Pin on No. 13 (Women): Terry Boyce (18’2”).
Closest to the Line on No. 15 (Men): Doug DiVello.
Closest to the Line on No. 15 (Women): Lori McAllister.
Closest to the Pin on No. 16 (Men): Jasper Temple (10’8”).
Closest to the Pin on No. 16 (Women): Linda Saarnijoki (8’4”).
Generous sponsors for the 2020 Tee It Up For Health Golf Benefit were: Event Sponsor: Brattleboro Country Club, The Richards Group. Hole-in-One Sponsor: Brattleboro Subaru. Platinum Sponsors: Cerner Corporation, Coverys, Elizabeth Walker & Eileen Ranslow. Gold Sponsor: People’s United Bank. Silver Sponsors: Andy & Linda Barber, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Community Bank, West River Family Dental. Hole Sponsors: Against the Grain Gourmet Foods; Allard Lumber; Baker Newman Noyes; Bradford Machine Company; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; Chroma Technology; Farnum Insulators; Howard Printing; Lawrence & Lober Electric; Northeast Delta Dental; Primmer, Piper, Eggleston & Cramer; Tracy J. Sloan, CPA; Southern Vermont Podiatry; David & April Sprague and family; Windham Foundation; WW Building Supply. Bronze Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield VT; Lawton Floor Design; Leader Beverage. Flag Sponsors: Deerfield Valley News; Doug & Cathy DiVello; Five Maples; Grace Cottage Employees in memory of Jim Heal; Mimi & The Sheriff; W&B Management, in memory of Wally & Eleanor Lowe and Effie Chamberlin.