The Allard Lumber team of, left to right, Cliff Allard, Peter Schofield, Joe Garofalo, and Mark Rivers participated in Grace Cottage’s Tee It Up for Health Golf Benefit on June 12 at Brattleboro Country Club.

Brattleboro – A total of 31 teams, 38 sponsors, and 30 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 12th annual Tee It Up For Health golf tournament on June 12 at Brattleboro Country Club. The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly, and over $45,000 was raised, thanks to generous sponsors, golfers, and volunteers. Net proceeds from the event benefited Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Patient Care Fund.

Tournament results were as follows:

First Place Team (Score of 62): David Allbee, Marty Hill, Les Lynch, Bill Stephens.

Second Place Teams (Scores of 64): 1)Coop Bills, LindaJane Parson, Scott Cleary, John Streeter; 2) Steve Gordon, Sharon Gordon, Frank Linzi, Debbie Linzi; 3) Tom Ely, Chris Pearson, Tom Bedell, Loren Cox.

Putting Contest: Alicia Field, Elaine Chilesky, Dennis Degnon, John Streeter.

Closest to the Pin Hole No. 4 (Men): Bill Stevens.

Closest to the Pin Hole No. 4 (Women): Linda Saarnijoki.

Closest to the Pin Hole No. 8 (Men): Scott Wilson (7’9”).

Closest to the Pin Hole No. 8 (Women): No winner.

Hole-in-One on No. 8 (sponsored by Brattleboro Subaru): No winner.

Long Drive on No. 10 (Men): George Sprague.

Long Drive on No. 10 (Women): LindaJane Parson.

Closest to the Pin on No. 13 (Men): David Sprague (4’10”).

Closest to the Pin on No. 13 (Women): Terry Boyce (18’2”).

Closest to the Line on No. 15 (Men): Doug DiVello.

Closest to the Line on No. 15 (Women): Lori McAllister.

Closest to the Pin on No. 16 (Men): Jasper Temple (10’8”).

Closest to the Pin on No. 16 (Women): Linda Saarnijoki (8’4”).

Generous sponsors for the 2020 Tee It Up For Health Golf Benefit were: Event Sponsor: Brattleboro Country Club, The Richards Group. Hole-in-One Sponsor: Brattleboro Subaru. Platinum Sponsors: Cerner Corporation, Coverys, Elizabeth Walker & Eileen Ranslow. Gold Sponsor: People’s United Bank. Silver Sponsors: Andy & Linda Barber, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Community Bank, West River Family Dental. Hole Sponsors: Against the Grain Gourmet Foods; Allard Lumber; Baker Newman Noyes; Bradford Machine Company; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; Chroma Technology; Farnum Insulators; Howard Printing; Lawrence & Lober Electric; Northeast Delta Dental; Primmer, Piper, Eggleston & Cramer; Tracy J. Sloan, CPA; Southern Vermont Podiatry; David & April Sprague and family; Windham Foundation; WW Building Supply. Bronze Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield VT; Lawton Floor Design; Leader Beverage. Flag Sponsors: Deerfield Valley News; Doug & Cathy DiVello; Five Maples; Grace Cottage Employees in memory of Jim Heal; Mimi & The Sheriff; W&B Management, in memory of Wally & Eleanor Lowe and Effie Chamberlin.