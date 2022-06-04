JAFFREY, N.H. — Erin Temmen tied the game with 3:09 remaining and then struck again in overtime to give the 1995 Hinsdale varsity field hockey team a thrilling 2-1 victory over Conant.
“It’s a very encouraging win,” said Pacers coach Heller Rogers after that contest. “We feel good because Conant just lost in overtime to Pelham (a team that had defeated Hinsdale 9-2).”
Goalie Sheila Palomba had a strong game, denying the Orioles in the OT shootout that had teams alternating penalty corner tries.
Hinsdale’s 1995 varsity field hockey roster: Coach — Heller Rogers. Players — Alicia Abbott, Jill Turant, Heather Whittle, Theresa Diorio, Colleen Manley, Kanha Sengaloun, Kelli Shipp, Sabina Petrucci, Cheryl Pelloni, Angie Diorio, Randi Hodgman, Misty Cutler, Erin Temmen, Amanda McCullock, Kristen Fields.