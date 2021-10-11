On Saturday, six people will be inducted into the Terrier Hall of Fame. Those honored will be Chad Illingworth, Chris Hodsden and Mary Farino (2020 class) along with Heather Waryas, Kim Wilkinson and Jim Holton (2021 class).
The Terrier Hall of Fame began in 1994 and now has 49 members, recognizing each person's contributions to the Terrier community. This year's inductees will also be announced on Friday night during halftime of the varsity football game.
Previous inductees are: Francis X. Coyne, William Murphy, Paul Obuchowski, Harry "Bud" Weiser, Majella Buckley, Richard Comtois, Charles Davis, Spaulding "Bis" Bisbee III, Jayne Barber, Claud "Lover" Dexter, Dennis Harty, William Hennessey, Thomas MacPhee, Michael Obuchowski, Russell Pickering, Fred Waryas Sr., Joseph "Bob" Joy, Freedom "Gil" Bennett, Sue Illingworth, Gerald Curcuru, Virginia Coursen, Peter Frink, Hugh Perkins, William "Bill" Smidutz, Harold Bushway, Mark Frink, Lawrence Hadley, Kent "Grump" Haskell, Richard Whitcomb, Jean Blacketor, Doug MacPhee, John T. Stoodley, Barbara Comtois, Dot Jones, Anthony "Auntie" Jurkoic, Tim Ryan, Betty Haggerty, Hugh Haggerty, John James, Linda James, Larry Wunderle, Richard DeMuzio and Tim Eno.
For more information on the Terrier Hall of Fame, visit https://sites.google.com/wnesu.com/terrierhalloffame.