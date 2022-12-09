WESTMINSTER — Jamison Nystrom, who recently threw for nearly 600 yards as the Purple Gang's quarterback, will continue to get the ball to his weapons this winter.
"A point guard like him comes along in Bellows Falls about once every 35 years," John Hollar once said of the floor general.
Nystrom is one of the Terriers' three varsity boys basketball captains, along with Jake Moore and Peter Kamel.
The senior is also capable of filling it up, having went off for 15 points in a victory over Randolph in the Division 3 playoffs last season. Returnees Walker James (6 points), Colby Dearborn (6 points) and Moore (4 points) also contributed offensively in that showdown.
"The difference for us was honestly Walker," coach Evan Chadwick pointed out after that 76-58 first-round win. "He had some big buckets for us late. He played solid, solid defense."
The Terriers, who went 16-6 last season, will start out in the Green Mountain Tournament in Chester on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
BF's roster: Coach – Evan Chadwick. Players – Jamison Nystrom (captain), Jake Moore (captain), Peter Kamel (captain), Caden Haskell, Walker James, Colby Dearborn, Jesse Darrell, Jaxon Clark, Cole Moore, Eli Allbee, Andrew Dunbar, Blake Bertrand.
BF's schedule
Dec. 13: at Green Mountain Tourney, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: at Green Mountain Tourney, TBA
Dec. 21: at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Dec. 27: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: vs. Arlington, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3: vs. Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: vs. White River Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16: vs. Poultney, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Mill River, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Sharon Academy, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: at Rivendell, 2 p.m.
Feb. 1: vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13: vs. Mill River, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: vs. Windsor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 23: vs. Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.