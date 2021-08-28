COLCHESTER — Beth Lockerby scored in the second overtime to give the No. 3 Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team a 1-0 victory over fifth-seeded Woodstock in the 1991 Division 2 state championship game.
The penalty corner went from Dawn Lucia to Christine Farino, who crossed the ball to Lockerby.
The eventual hero then pushed a hard shot past Woodstock goalie Michelle Doyle.
“It was a perfect set-up,” said Lockerby. “The ball was right there. I told myself to keep the stick on the ball and stay with it.”
Farino was able to shut down Woodstock’s most dangerous player, Amanda Cullen.
BF goalie Keri Compton made three saves to earn the shutout.