WESTMINSTER — "Yee-haw!"
Jack Cravinho slipped into a pair of cowboy boots after helping the fourth-ranked Bellows Falls baseball team stomp No. 13 Northfield 16-0 in a Division 3 playoff game on Wednesday.
"I feel really good about our team in this tournament," said BF coach Bob Lockerby. "We have a good staff and we have some good hitters."
The Terriers finished with 10 hits and six stolen bases, scoring at least three runs in each of their four ups.
In rodeo terms, the Marauders were unable to stay on the bull for the full eight seconds — getting run-ruled in the fifth.
Ethan Kelly had a pair of hits to lead the way. Grady Lockerby wowed the crowd with a two-run double and Dom Kendall drove in two runs with a single.
"We like to be aggressive when we get on base, but getting on base is what's important in this game and we did that," explained the BF skipper.
The Northfield batters struggled.
After Adam Gerdes and Carter Allen singled in the first, BF pitchers Matt Hayes and Elliott Graham combined for 14 consecutive outs. The duo teamed up for 10 strikeouts and zero walks.
"For a four seed, we did what we were supposed to against a 13 seed. The good news is that we did not take them lightly," coach Lockerby noted.
Jeb Monier delivered an RBI single in the first as the Terriers took a quick 3-0 advantage. Jack Burke contributed with a run-scoring single during BF's five-run second. "Cowboy" Cravinho started his team's four-run third with a single to right.
In Old West terms, the visitors were chewing gravel at that point.
Colton Baldasaro, Jamison Nystrom and Graham all had one hit for the 11-6 Terriers, who will host No. 5 Hazen (11-6) in Friday's quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m.
Northfield lineup: Adam Gerdes P, Wyatt Tucker DH, Carter Allen SS, Jamison Preston 2B, John Tenny CF, Logan Amell C, Cooper French LF, Devin Audett RF, Caiden Crawford 3B.
Bellows Falls lineup: Jamison Nystrom SS, Colton Baldasaro C, Elliott Graham 3B, Grady Lockerby LF, Ethan Kelly RF, Jeb Monier CF, Dom Kendall DH, Jack Cravinho 1B, Jack Burke 2B.