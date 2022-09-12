BRATTLEBORO — Bellows Falls, which has outscored Brattleboro and Fair Haven this season, is one of 11 undefeated varsity football teams in Vermont. The Terriers (2-0) will play at MAU (2-0) on Friday night at 7 in a rematch of the 2021 Division 2 state championship game.
The 1-1 Colonels, coming off of a thrilling comeback victory over Colchester, will visit Division 1 Hartford (1-1) next. That one will also kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Rutland will likely also fill the stands in Week 3, with the Ravens (2-0) hosting Burr and Burton (2-0) in another heavyweight matchup on Friday evening. Milton will welcome Windsor in a D-3 battle of unbeatens.
The complete standings are shown below.
Division 1
T1. Burr and Burton (2-0)
T1. Rutland (2-0)
T1. Saint Johnsbury (2-0)
T4. Champlain Valley Union (1-0)
T4. Hartford (1-1)
6. BFA-Saint Albans (1-1)
T7. Essex (0-1)
T7. Middlebury (0-2)
T7. Seawolves (0-2)
Division 2
T1. Bellows Falls (2-0)
T1. MAU (2-0)
T1. North Country (2-0)
T4. Brattleboro (1-1)
T4. Fair Haven (1-1)
T4. Lyndon (1-0)
T8. Colchester (0-2)
T8. Mount Mansfield (0-2)
T8. Spaulding (0-2)
T8. Union-32 (0-2)
Division 3
T1. Mill River (2-0)
T1. Milton (2-0)
T1. Rice (2-0)
T1. Windsor (2-0)
T5. Mount Abraham (1-1)
T5. Oxbow (1-1)
T5. Woodstock (1-1)
T8. Otter Valley (0-1)
T8. Poultney (0-2)
T8. Springfield (0-2)