BRATTLEBORO — Colin LaPlante intercepted a pass with 15 seconds left in the 2009 Trophy Game, allowing the Cosmos to hold on for a 19-18 victory.
They have not defeated the Terriers since.
Bellows Falls, which has a 59-42 record in this series, will play at Springfield on Friday night at 7.
The Purple Gang prevailed 22-14 when the rivals faced off in a 1998 semifinal, behind sophomore Joe Haskell's 94 rushing yards and one TD. The Cosmos would get revenge in 2009, coming back from a 15-0 deficit to beat the Terriers 31-21 in another Final 4 showdown.
This one is not expected to be nearly as close as those two playoff battles were. Undefeated BF is averaging 43 points per game against Division 2 competition, while Springfield is scoring 21.5 per night versus D-3 defense.
In another Week 7 contest, Brattleboro will visit Spaulding on Friday night. The Colonels have won four of the last five meetings.
The last one was a blowout, with BUHS quarterback Tyler Millerick throwing four touchdown passes in a 56-16 victory. Chris Frost and Trinley Warren each chipped in with a pair of end zone appearances.
The Colonels are on a three-game winning streak, including victories over Fair Haven, Lyndon and U-32. Devin Speno threw for 234 yards, Tristan Evans had 159 receiving yards, and Noah Perusse added 126 on the ground to lead the purple and white.
Week 7
Friday at 7 p.m.
BRATTLEBORO (4-2) at Spaulding (1-5)
BELLOWS FALLS (6-0) at Springfield (2-4)
Lyndon (2-3) at North Country (4-2)
Burr and Burton (5-1) at MAU (5-1)
Hartford (2-4) at Saint Albans (1-6)
Middlebury (3-3) at Seawolves (1-5)
Rutland (3-2) at Saint Johnsbury (3-3)
Fair Haven (4-2) at Colchester (3-3)
Milton (2-4) at Woodstock (3-3)
Saturday
Union-32 (0-6) at Mount Mansfield (0-5), 1 p.m.
Mill River (5-1) at Mount Abraham (2-3), 1 p.m.
Windsor (6-0) at Oxbow (3-3), 1 p.m.
Rice (4-2) at Poultney (0-5), 1 p.m.
Otter Valley (3-3) at Fairfax/Lamoille (3-1), 2 p.m.
CVU (5-0) at Essex (4-2), 5 p.m.