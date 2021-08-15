BRATTLEBORO — A rematch of the 2019 Division 2 football state championship game will take place on Sept. 3, with Bellows Falls and Brattleboro Union High School facing off on Natowich Field at 7 p.m.
The Colonels defeated the Terriers 46-7 in Rutland to cap off a perfect season two years ago. A Reed Sargent field goal with 1.5 seconds left gave BUHS a thrilling 34-31 victory when the rivals squared off in a 2020 touch football semifinal.
Also in D-2 this season are: Fair Haven, Lyndon, Milton, Mount Abraham, Mount Anthony Union, North Country, Rice, Spaulding, and Union-32.
Brattleboro schedule
Sept. 3: host Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: host Lyndon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at North Country, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: host Mount Anthony Union, 2 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Union-32, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: host Rice, 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls schedule
Sept. 3: at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: host Mount Anthony Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: host Milton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: host Spaulding, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15: host Springfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Mount Abraham, 1 p.m.