WESTMINSTER — It will certainly be a hard act to follow.
Bob Lockerby, who coached the Purple Gang to a perfect season last fall, is now trying to guide the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team to a state championship of its own.
Patrick Barbour, Jack Cravinho, Jeb Monier and Jamison Nystrom are the only returning players for the Terriers, who earned the No. 4 seed a year ago and finished with an 11-7 mark.
Monier and Nystrom both hit .300 last season. Cravinho went 5-1 on the mound.
Bellows Falls will open up at Brattleboro on April 14 at 5 p.m.
BF’s roster: Coach — Bob Lockerby. Players — Patrick Barbour, Jack Cravinho, Jeb Monier, Kevin Patterson, Caden Haskell, Jake Moore, Jamison Nystrom, Noah Simino, Peter Kamel, Jesse Darrell, Trenton Fletcher, Cole Moore, Walker James, Eli Allbee.
Varsity Schedule
April 14: at Brattleboro, 5 p.m.
April 16: at Otter Valley, 11 a.m.
April 19: host Otter Valley, 4:30 p.m.
April 21: at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
April 23: host Green Mountain, noon
April 26: at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
April 28: host Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
May 3: host Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
May 6: at Fair Haven, 4:30 p.m.
May 9: host Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
May 12: host Rutland, 4:30 p.m.
May 14: at Springfield, 11 a.m.
May 17: host Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
May 21: host Fair Haven, noon
May 24: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
May 28: at Mount Anthony Union, 11 a.m.