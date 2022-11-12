RUTLAND — Maybe the members of the Purple Gang are human.
After winning 21 consecutive games, the top-seeded Bellows Falls varsity football team finally tasted defeat, losing to No. 2 Mount Anthony Union 24-17 in two overtimes in Saturday's Division 2 state championship game at Alumni Field.
"It was the first game I've ever lost when I was a starter," said an emotional Caden Haskell after the thriller.
The Terriers, who entered the title tilt on a 21-game winning streak dating back to last season, took a 7-0 lead late in the opening quarter on Jamison Nystrom's 21-yard scoring strike to Walker James in the back corner of the end zone.
A roughing the punter call later extended a drive for MAU, which pulled even on Tanner Bushee's 15-yard keeper. The Purple Gang retook the lead with a 16-play series that Haskell finished with a dive from six yards out. A sneak by Bushee retied the game with 3:02 left in regulation.
Nystrom and MAU's Luke Bleau traded field goals in the first overtime, but Bushee would score again in the second OT and BF's chance to answer from the 10 stalled out just shy of the goal line.
"One thing about this group is that they always show up. This is a brotherhood. We never had any problems inside that locker room," Haskell said after the heartbreaking loss.
The Terriers gained 178 rushing yards behind the likes of Jake Moore, Peter Kamel, Dillan Perry, Ray Plummer and Noah Simino. Perry also blocked a punt, Eli Allbee and Nystrom each intercepted a pass, Cole Moore added a tackle for loss, and Jake Moore contributed with a sack.
"We messed up a lot and committed stupid penalties," Haskell noted. "You can't expect perfection, though. It's not a real thing."
The stunned senior had to be thinking about what could have been – if they had not roughed the punter to begin the second quarter, if they had not given up Naser's 44-yard halfback pass to Josh Worthington down the stretch, and if they could have executed better in the bonus period.
Haskell let it be known that he appreciated how many fans made the trip and cheered his team on.
"Let's go BF!" they could be heard chanting throughout.
"D-fense! D-fense!" those in purple screamed at times.
"Number 2, you are absolutely amazing!" a Bellows Falls backer said into a megaphone after Nystrom's pick late in the contest.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Walker James makes it through MAU’s defense during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
MAU’s Carter Thompson tackles Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Walker James catches the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Walker James catches the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore tackles MAU’s Ayman Naser during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.