THETFORD — In a close game spread across two days, the No. 6 seeded Bellows Falls baseball team fell to No. 3 Thetford on Saturday 5-4 in extra innings in the quarterfinals.
The game began on Friday afternoon and was paused on several occasions due to thunder, leaving both teams to sit in the dugout for four and a half hours, before the game was finally suspended for the day, according to Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby.
“The umpires are the ones who get to make the decision,” said Lockerby. “They heard thunder so they said ‘No, you’re not playing.’ We came back a couple of times and each time we came back we would just get started and it would thunder again. So, our game was suspended due to thunder.”
The teams had made it through the top of the fourth inning before the umpires finally made the decision to suspend play. At the time, Bellows Falls (9-9) was leading 2-1 with Jamison Nystrom on the mound.
When play resumed on Saturday Jesse Darrell took the hill for the Terriers as Nystrom had thrown between 25 and 50 pitches, which, per VPA rules, required him to rest for a day.
“Once I had decided to let him go, I knew the most important thing was to get as many innings in as we could on Friday,” said Lockerby. “So, it was very frustrating to sit in the dugout for four and a half hours, listening to a softball game being played just up on the bank and us being told we can’t play. That was frustrating for me and my kids.”
When play resumed on Saturday, Lockerby said the Terriers scored first to take a 3-1 advantage, but Thetford came back to tie the game 3-3. The two teams remained deadlocked going into the ninth inning. Bellows Falls was able to put a run on the board in the top of the frame, but the Panthers (12-6) scored two in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.
“We just needed to get three outs and we weren’t able to do that and they beat us 5-4 on a walk-off single.”
Lockerby said the season was both fun and difficult as the team had trouble establishing themselves at the plate throughout the season. As an example, Lockerby said the team left runners on second and third in three of the innings that they played on Friday against Thetford.
“We had a chance to open that game up and we just didn’t do it.”
The Terriers are graduating five seniors this year in Nystrom, Jake Moore, Caden Haskell, Hunter Morey and Noah Simino.
Lockerby believes Nystrom is one of the best players in the state. Moore had a very good season for the Terriers behind the plate this year and Haskell played outstanding in left field, Lockerby said.
While losing the talents of all the seniors is difficult, Lockerby said it was more difficult to lose them as individuals.
“These are ... just great kids who have been a part of the football and baseball program with me for the last three or four years and it’s tough losing them,” Lockerby said. “It’s more than just their ability on the baseball field. It’s what they are as people that make our team better. (It’s) their unselfishness. They’re team first attitude. They just do all the things that a coach wants in a kid.”
Some of the seniors will be taking their talents to the collegiate level when they graduate. Nystrom will be playing baseball for Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and Moore and Haskell will be playing football for Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., Lockerby said.