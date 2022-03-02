WESTMINSTER — A basketball player whose last name is James came through with a playoff game on the line.
Sound familiar?
Walker James scored five points down the stretch as the fifth-seeded Bellows Falls varsity boys' basketball team pulled away for a 76-58 victory over No. 12 Randolph in Division 3 Tournament action on Wednesday evening.
"The difference for us was honestly Walker. He had some big buckets for us late. He played solid, solid defense," said winning coach Evan Chadwick.
The lead changed hands four different times in the second half, with Jackson Goodell's putback early in the fourth quarter putting the Terriers in front for good. He would follow that up with a 3 from the left wing before fouling out and being replaced by James.
After Jack Cravinho buried a trifecta and Randolph's Chase Higgins made two free throws, James sparked a 13-0 Bellows Falls run to end the contest. The super sub scored along the baseline, delivered in the paint and also sank one from the charity stripe to help the home team move on.
"We knew they were better than their record. That's a solid, solid basketball team we played," noted Chadwick. "You want to be challenged in a game like this and they certainly challenged us."
With the house packed and players not wearing masks for the first time this season, Bellows Falls raced out to a 22-14 advantage in the first eight minutes. Colby Dearborn drilled a couple of trifectas and Jonathan Terry added three layups in the early going.
"De-fense!" was a common chant from the BF backers.
Owen LaRoss responded with a big time block, Goodell came up with a steal, and Cravinho dove for a loose ball as the Terriers opened up an 11-point lead by the intermission. Jamison Nystrom and Goodell each splashed a 3 in the second quarter.
In the third, the Galloping Ghosts battled back to go ahead 52-51. Ethan Davignon and Ben Hanford each completed a three-point play during the comeback.
A coast-to-coast move by Nystrom put the hosts back in front. A mid-range jumper by Levi West got the lead back for the visitors. Goodell's putback made it 57-56 in favor of the Terriers.
James would soon spark a game-ending 13-0 rally.
"We need to improve on everything," the BF coach responded after being asked about what his team needs to work on, adding that he felt the Terriers gave up too many offensive rebounds.
Bellows Falls (16-5) will play at No. 4 Vergennes (14-7) in Saturday's quarterfinal at 2 p.m.
Randolph scoring: Chase Higgins 18 points, Ethan Davignon 13 points, Levi West 12 points, Ben Hanford 7 points, Andrew Lewis 6 points, Colton Fordham 2 points.
Bellows Falls scoring: Jackson Goodell 16 points, Jamison Nystrom 15 points, Owen LaRoss 15 points, Johnathan Terry 11 points, Walker James 6 points, Colby Dearborn 6 points, Jake Moore 4 points, Jack Cravinho 3 points.