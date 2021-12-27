Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team trumped Hartford 72-65 on Monday evening inside Holland Gymnasium. It was the first loss of the season for the Hurricanes.

"Hartford is a very good, very athletic team. We went 12-deep and just wore them down," said winning coach Evan Chadwick. "It was a back and forth game. We just had a little more in the tank than them in the fourth quarter."

Colby Dearborn hit consecutive trifectas to keep the hosts close. The 2-2 Terriers then outscored their foes 25-14 over the last eight minutes.

Jonathan Terry paced the victors with 19 points. Owen LaRoss (14 points), Jackson Goodell (13) and Jamison Nystrom (10) also pitched in offensively.

"I was very happy with the way Jamison ran the show for us," Chadwick said of his point guard.

