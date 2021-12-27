Bellows Falls hosted Hartford during a boys basketball game on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team trumped Hartford 72-65 on Monday evening inside Holland Gymnasium. It was the first loss of the season for the Hurricanes.
"Hartford is a very good, very athletic team. We went 12-deep and just wore them down," said winning coach Evan Chadwick. "It was a back and forth game. We just had a little more in the tank than them in the fourth quarter."
Colby Dearborn hit consecutive trifectas to keep the hosts close. The 2-2 Terriers then outscored their foes 25-14 over the last eight minutes.
Jonathan Terry paced the victors with 19 points. Owen LaRoss (14 points), Jackson Goodell (13) and Jamison Nystrom (10) also pitched in offensively.
"I was very happy with the way Jamison ran the show for us," Chadwick said of his point guard.
Bellows Falls’ Owen LaRoss takes a jump shot during a basketball game against Hartford at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Colby Dearborn passes the ball to an open player during a basketball game against Hartford at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry takes the ball to the hoop during a basketball game against Hartford at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry gets around Hartford’s Brayden Trombly during a basketball game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Owen LaRoss takes a jump shot during a basketball game against Hartford at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Colby Dearborn passes the ball to an open player during a basketball game against Hartford at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry takes the ball to the hoop during a basketball game against Hartford at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry gets around Hartford’s Brayden Trombly during a basketball game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
