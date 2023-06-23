BURLINGTON — The Bellows Falls track and field team had some good showings at The Vermont Decathlon Championship earlier this week.
On the girl’s side, Nola Sciacca took first place in discus with a throw of 29.51 meters (96 feet, 10 inches). It was the best individual finish of the event for the Terriers.
“She won an event yesterday, which is huge. … She’s the only one out of all the kids who won an event,” said Bellows Falls track and field coach Kim Lunna. “She PRed in discus too. She threw her season’s best yesterday.”
Sciacca also placed 16th in javelin, 23rd in the 100-meter dash, 33rd in the 400-meter dash and 34th in pole vault. At the end of the first day, Sciacca was in 16th place overall. However, she also injured her knee at the end of the day, Lunna said.
On the second day, Sciacca placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 8.63 meters (28 feet, 3.75 inches). It was the best finish of the day. Sciacca placed 39th in the 1500-meter run, 49th in the 100-meter hurdles and 57th in long jump. Overall, she finished in 38th place.
“She hurt her knee at the end of the day yesterday … but then she busted out a 1500 today that was awesome,” Lunna said in an interview on Tuesday. “So, that girl’s determination is just crazy.”
While Sciacca may have had the best individual finish for the girl’s team, Tela Harty had the best overall performance. Harty finished fifth in discus, third in javelin, 13th in the 100-meter dash, 21st in pole vault and 28th in the 400-meter dash. After five events Harty was 10th overall in the standings, according to athletic.net.
The second day began with the 100-meter hurdles. Harty finished in 10th place with a time of 18.70 seconds. It would be her second-best finish of the day as she took ninth place in shot put with a throw of 7.86 meters (25 feet, 9.50 inches). Harty also performed well in high jump, finishing in a six-way tie for sixth place with a jump of 1.35 meters (four feet, five inches). Harty also finished 25th in long jump and 35th in the 1500-meter run. Harty finished 13th overall with her performance in the event.
“Tela did really good. She improved her score by almost 400 points from last year, which is huge,” Lunna said. “It’s a huge jump. She really wanted top 10, but she got 13th and it’s the first time she’s placed top 20, so I’m pretty excited for her.”
Ava LaRoss, who finished 41st overall out of a field of 65, had one of her best performances in the high jump, finishing in an 11-way tie for 10th place on the second day.
On the first day she finished in 27th place in the 100-meter dash, 33rd in javelin, 34th in pole vault, 41 in the 400-meter dash and 51st in discus, finishing in 40th place after five events. In addition to her finish in high jump on the second day, LaRoss finished 31st in the 100-meter hurdles, 34th in shot put, 40th in long jump and 41st in the 1500-meter run.
Eryn Ross finished in 45 place overall in the decathlon. Like LaRoss, one of her best performances came in high jump on the second day when she finished in a 10-way tie for ninth place.
On the first day, Ross finished in 11th place in javelin, 26th in the 400-meter dash, 29th in discus and 52nd in the 100-meter dash to finish in 38th place overall after five events. In addition to her finish in the high jump, Ross placed 40th in the 100-meter hurdles, 42nd in the 1500-meter run, 47th in shot put and 56th in long jump.
As a team, the girls finished in eighth place with 216 points. Essex won the decathlon with 297 team points.
On the boy’s side, Gavin Joy had a good first day. He had his best finish in shot put, taking seventh place with a throw of 11.10-meters (36 feet, five inches). Joy also turned a 25th place finish in the 400-meter dash, a 34th place finish in long jump, a 44th place finish in the 100-meter dash and he finished 71st in high jump. After five events Joy was in 29th place heading into the second day.
On the second day, Joy turned in a 22nd place finish in discus and a 15-way tie for 13th place with a distance of 1.70 meters. However, he finished 72nd in the 1500-meter run, 76th in the 100-meter hurdles and 81st in javelin to finish 54th overall.
“For Gavin, this was an awesome way to end his senior year. He got to do all 10 events,” Lunna said.
Tristan Boylan had the best overall finish for the boys, finishing in 47th place. On the first day, Boylan finished in 20th place in high jump with a distance of 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches) and 28th in shot put. He also finished 41st in long jump, 54th in the 100-meter dash and 69th in the 400-meter run.
On the second day perhaps Boylan’s best finish came in javelin where he placed 25th.
“He threw javelin pretty well today. He threw 104 feet and he’s never thrown javelin before. So next year he’s definitely doing that for sure.”
Boylan also performed well in the pole vault, finishing in a 16-way tie for 11th place with a distance of 2.30 meters (7 feet, 6.50 inches). Boylan also finished 49th in the 1500-meter run, 51st in discus and 67th in the 100-meter hurdles.
Justin Draper finished 53rd overall. He had one of his best finishes on the first day with a 26th place finish in the 100-meter dash. He had an even better performance in javelin on the second day with a 15th place finish.
Colby Dearborn finished in 79th place overall in the decathlon after getting injured on the second day.
Dearborn’s best finish on day one came in the high jump where he finished 20th with a height of 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches). He also finished 33rd in long jump on the first day.
On day two he finished with a distance of 2.00 meters along with 15 other competitors in a tie for 12th place.
The boys placed 12th as a team out of the 28 schools that participated.
“I think it was a really amazing experience for all of them,” Lunna said. “For Justin Draper and Tristan Boylan, they’re both sophomores so they learned a lot for next year and we’re going to be adding some events to their regular season after this because we figured out some other events they’re pretty strong in and the same goes for the girls. They all are ready to do this again next year.”