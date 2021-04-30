Members of the Bellows Falls softball team wore special shirts to honor Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle, who died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, April 25, 2021, before the start of a softball game against Leland & Gray on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Members of the Leland & Gray softball team created signs to honor Bellows Falls softball player, Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle, who died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, April 25, 2021, before the start of a softball game against Leland & Gray on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Annette Spaulding, the grandmother of Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle, receives hugs from students from Bellows Falls Union High School before the start of a softball game on Friday, April 30, 2021. Jada was on the Bellows Falls softball team and died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Students and family gather close as Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle is honored prior to the first pitch.
Bellows Falls’ Emma Graham tells a story about Jada Spaulding as the team gathers around second base before the start of a softball game against Leland & Gray on Friday, April 30, 2021. Spaulding died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Hannah Landers slides safely into home during a softball game against Bellows Falls on Friday, April 30, 2021.
A helmet with a sticker honoring Jada Spaulding.
Bellows Falls’ Taryn Darrell slides into third as the ball gets away from Leland & Gray’s Ruth Wright during a softball game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Alyssa Leonard slides into home during a softball game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jenna Dolloph slides into home during a softball game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, April 30, 2021.
