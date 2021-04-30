Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — This one was for Jada.

The Bellows Falls varsity softball team held a pre-game ceremony in the infield to honor late teammate Jada Spaulding, who died in a car accident Sunday morning, before defeating Leland & Gray 11-7 on Friday.

helmet

A batting helmet honors Jada Spaulding with a sticker.

"The girls got together and decided they wanted to play the rest of this season in memory of Jada. We know that she would want us to play hard and to keep playing the game that we all love," said BF coach Donald Laurendeau.

Bellows Falls hosted their first softball game on Friday, April 30, 2021, since the death of one of their players, Jada Spaulding. Spaulding died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Spaulding had played second base and batted in the cleanup spot during her final game, which took place on Saturday.

"She brought a lot of energy and she was one of our best players. She could stroke the ball," Laurendeau noted. "Everybody wanted to be around her. She loved the game, loved being around her teammates, was respectful and smart."

Cleats

Members of the Bellows Falls varsity softball team write Jada’s name on their cleats before Friday's first pitch.

He said Spaulding asked a lot of great questions — one time raising her hand at practice to find out why he wanted them to throw the ball around the infield following a strikeout. 

relative

Annette Spaulding, the grandmother of Jada Spaulding, receives hugs from students from Bellows Falls Union High School before the start of a softball game on Friday, April 30, 2021. Jada was on the Bellows Falls softball team and died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

“Jada would be proud of our effort. She would have been right there against the fence, yelling and screaming for us,” the coach explained, referring to BF's sixth-inning rally.

Huddle

Members of the Bellows Falls softball team gather around second base before the start of a softball game against Leland & Gray on Friday.

With the score deadlocked at 7-7, the Terriers erupted for four runs in order to take control. Alyssa Leonard, Jenna Dolloph, Savannah Sylvester and Emma Graham all crossed the plate.

Aliya Farmer, who pitched three innings of shutout relief, retired the side in the top of the seventh to end it.

"I think we're a pretty good hitting team," Laurendeau stated after the contest.

Graham

Bellows Falls’ Emma Graham tells a story about Jada Spaulding as the team gathers around second base before the start of a softball game against Leland & Gray on Friday.

Graham had two hits for the Terriers, including an RBI double in the first frame. Natalie Noyes, Leonard and Farmer finished with one hit each.

The hosts honored their late teammate with the name Jada on their cleats and batting helmets. Abby Joslyn and Graham each spoke about Spaulding during a pre-game ceremony.

"She was kind, loving, compassionate and always wearing a smile that would light up any room. Her infectious laugh could make even the worst of days better," Joslyn told the crowd while standing near second base.

The two teams would then face off, trading the lead three times before the score was knotted up at 7-7. The fans were treated to some excellent defensive plays throughout the contest, including Leland & Gray outfielder Catherine Shine's running catch to her left and a double play made by the Bellows Falls third baseman who is known as "The Mongoose."

Taryn

Bellows Falls’ Taryn Darrell slides into third as the ball gets away from Leland & Gray’s Ruth Wright.

Filling in for Spaulding, Riley Haskell made the three plays she needed to at second base — eating up each grounder and then tossing the ball to Makaila Morse (1B). 

Hannah

Leland & Gray’s Hannah Landers slides safely into home plate.

Ansley Henderson, Ainsley Meyer and Shine all had one single to pace the Rebels, who made a sign to help honor Spaulding.

Rebels

Members of the Leland & Gray softball team created signs to honor Bellows Falls softball player, Jada Spaulding, who died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, April 25, 2021, before the start of a softball game against Leland & Gray on Friday, April 30, 2021.

"Knowing Jada would want the games to go on, we plan to finish out the rest of our softball season with Jada in our hearts and never forgetting the energy and love she brought to this team. Jada will be greatly missed by us all," Joslyn also mentioned in her pre-game speech.

Leland & Gray lineup: Ansley Henderson SS, Ainsley Meyer C, Hannah Landers CF, Makaila Morse 1B, Ruth Wright 3B, Mary Sanderson 2B, Hannah Greenwood RF, Ava LeCours P, Catherine Shine LF.

Bellows Falls lineup: Jenna Dolloph C, Savannah Sylvester 1B, Emma Graham SS, Taryn Darrell P, Aliya Farmer CF, Abby Joslyn 3B, Riley Haskell 2B, Anna McGrath EH, Natalie Noyes LF, Alyssa Leonard RF.

Leonard

Alyssa Leonard scores a run for the Terriers.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.