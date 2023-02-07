Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
WESTMINSTER — High energy, pressure defense and physicality proved to be a winning combination for the Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball team Monday night, as the Terriers stayed undefeated at home with a 77-28 win over Twin Valley.
Bellows Falls hosts Twin Valley during a boys' basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“Our guys are playing with confidence and we’re starting to see the caliber of team that we can be,” said Bellows Falls Assistant Coach Josh Hanson. “The one thing I love most about this team is that they give everything they have every time on the floor. Up 30, down 30 or anywhere in between, these young men play hard.”
After the Wildcats hit an opening 3-pointer, the Terriers (10-4) ran off 17 straight points to take control of the game early.
Jamison Nystrom scored 6 points in the first quarter, Cole Moore added a 3-pointer and Jake Moore contributed a 3-point play inside that provided a 14-point lead after the first.
The Terriers doubled their lead by halftime as three different players hit 3-pointers, including one by Eli Allbee off a nice feed from Caden Haskell just before the horn sounded. “Confidence leads to efficient shooting,” said Hanson.
Bellows Falls extended the lead to 40 in the third quarter, as Jaxon Clark scored 8 in the frame and freshman Blake Bertrand hit one of his two 3-pointers. In all, four Terriers reached double digits in the game, led by by Colby Dearborn with 14, Nystrom with 12, Cole Moore with 11, and Jake Moore and Clark with 10 each.
