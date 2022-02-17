WINDSOR — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team rolled to a 70-36 win over Windsor on Thursday night.
Owen LaRoss and Jonathan Terry each had a double-double for the winners. LaRoss finished with 14 points, 19 rebounds and nine blocked shots while Terry ended up with a dozen points, 14 boards, five assists and four steals.
Jackson Goodell scored 12 points for the Terriers, Jamison Nystrom added eight of his own, and Jack Cravinho chipped in with three points, six caroms, four dimes and three takeaways.
Division 3 standings
1. Winooski 15-1
2. Hazen 14-3
3. Vergennes 11-4
4. BELLOWS FALLS 14-3
5. Williamstown 12-5
6. Northfield 12-5
7. Enosburg 7-6
8. Windsor 7-9
9. Peoples Academy 7-7
10. Green Mountain 9-7
11. BFA-Fairfax 5-10
12. Thetford 4-12
13. Randolph 3-11
14. LELAND & GRAY 5-12
15. Mill River 3-12
16. Stowe 2-14
17. Oxbow 1-12