WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team topped White River Valley 48-45 on Saturday.
“There were times when I thought we were going to give this one away,” said winning coach Evan Chadwick. “Credit my guys, though, they stuck with it and made the plays we needed to hold on.”
Colby Dearborn and Jamison Nystrom each scored 11 points to pace the 3-3 Terriers. Walker James contributed with eight points, while Jake Moore added seven points and eight rebounds.
Bellows Falls will host rival Springfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.