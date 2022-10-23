WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity football team completed a perfect regular season with a 48-6 rout of Mount Mansfield on Friday evening.
Quarterback Jamison Nystrom, who had two rushing touchdowns, fired a TD strike to reigning athlete of the week Eli Allbee and another to Walker James. Caden Haskell contributed with a run to the house.
"Nystrom and Haskell are great leaders, who work hard and encourage their teammates to do their best," said BF coach Bob Lockerby, whose team is on a 19-game winning streak dating back to last season.
A helmet catch by Cole Moore and a Justin Draper sack were among the other highlights for the defending Division 2 champions.
Luke Suben-Billingsley returned a kick to the end zone to lead the visitors.
On Senior Night, 12th graders Noah Simino, Ray Plummer, Wyatt Lescord, Dillan Perry, Carl Long, Hunter Morey, Trenton Rumrill, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Nystrom and Haskell were honored/
Division 2 Playoffs
No. 8 Spaulding (1-7) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0)
No. 7 North Country (4-4) at No. 2 MAU (6-2)
No. 6 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2)
No. 5 Colchester (4-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (5-3)