ORFORD, N.H. — "Undefeated!" was the home crowd's chant following Thursday night's varsity boys basketball game in the Raptors' Nest.
Rivendell skunked Bellows Falls in four minutes of overtime to prevail 56-48 and finish the regular season with a perfect 18-0 mark.
Kyle Carter finished with 21 points to lead the Division 4 powerhouse.
Owen LaRoss made three layups as the Terriers ran out to a 15-12 advantage in the first quarter. "Big O" would end up with eight points, three blocks and six offensive rebounds.
Jack Cravinho (13 points) and Jackson Goodell each connected from downtown over the next eight minutes, helping Bellows Falls take a 29-25 lead to the intermission.
Jonathan Terry stepped up for the visitors in the third, burying one from 15 feet out and also sinking a couple from the charity stripe.
Each time the hosts pulled even, Jamison Nystrom had an answer. With the score deadlocked at 29-29 and later 39-39, BF's floor general knocked down a 17-foot jumper. When Rivendell went ahead 42-41, Nystrom would go coast-to-coast for two.
"That kid is money. He's good," a home fan said of No. 2.
Cravinho would eventually make the play of the day — stealing the ball, forcing the issue, pulling up along the left wing, drilling a mid-range jumper and then completing the three-point play to give the Terriers a one-point lead.
After three free throws by Carter and a putback from LaRoss, the teams headed to overtime.
The Terriers, ranked fourth in D-3, went 15-5 in the regular season.
Bellows Falls scoring: Jack Cravinho 13 points, Jamison Nystrom 12 points, Jonathan Terry 8 points, Owen LaRoss 8 points, Jackson Goodell 5 points, Patrick Barbour 2 points.