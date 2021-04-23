Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — Grady Lockerby and Dominic Kendall each had a pair of hits to propel the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team to a 12-3 rout of Leland & Gray on Thursday.

Jack Burke started the Terriers off with a triple in the first frame. Jeb Monier, Jack Cravinho and Jamison Nystrom all pitched well for the winners.

“I thought we took good at bats against them,” said Leland & Gray coach Marty Testo.

Jeremy Graves doubled to lead the Rebels offensively, while Ethan Cutts and Riley Barton each singled during the team’s two-run second inning. Kristian Pierson, Dylan Greenwood and Cutts took turns on the hill for the visitors.

Kelly Fletcher’s game photos: https://mng-nenivt.smugmug.com/Bellows-Falls-vs-Leland-Gray-baseball-042221

