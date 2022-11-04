Bellows Falls beat Brattleboro 28 to 14 during the Division 2 Semifinal game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
WESTMINSTER — A locomotive.
That's what Cole Moore compared the Bellows Falls varsity football team to after it won its 21st consecutive game on Friday night.
"We just keep the train rolling," said the junior end who had a couple of receptions and three sacks to help the top-seeded Terriers to a 28-14 victory over No. 4 Brattleboro in a Division 2 semifinal at Hadley Field.
The teams played to a 14-14 tie in the first quarter.
Bellows Falls quarterback Jamison Nystrom capped a nine-play drive with a one-yard sneak to paydirt, Brattleboro signal caller Devin Speno answered with a 60-yard scoring strike to Tristan Evans along the right sideline, Justin Packard gave the Colonels the lead with a 64-yard fumble return, and the Terriers pulled even on Caden Haskell's two-yard run to the paint.
"We can't hear you," pumped-up members of Nells Nation chanted repeatedly after Packard's score.
But the Colonels were limited to just five first downs the rest of the way.
"Our whole defense played great. We just do what we need to do," noted Moore.
He constantly brought the heat along with Jaxon Clark. Dillan Perry contributed with a tackle for loss, while Eli Allbee deflected a pass that was picked off by Nystrom.
The Terriers (10-0) went ahead for good with a five-yard run to the house by Walker James early in the third quarter. Haskell would ice it with a 13-yard TD rumble with 4:54 remaining.
Bellows Falls, which won the first meeting 56-40, got 124 rushing yards from James and 147 more from Haskell in the rematch. Offensive linemen Ray Plummer, Noah Simino, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore and Perry paved the way for eight runs of more than 10 yards.
