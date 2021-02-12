PHOTOS: Brattleboro loses to Bellows Falls during home opener
Brattleboro Union High School hosted Bellows Falls during the first basketball game of the year on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Jon Terry looks for an open player during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Jon Terry takes a shot during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Owen LaRoss tries to shot a basket while being covered by Brattleboro’s Spencer Lawrence during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom takes a shot during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Tate Chamberlain looks for an open player during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Gregory Fitzgerald charges around Bellows Falls defense during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Calvin Gould takes a shot while being covered by Bellows Falls’ Jack Cravinho during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Sam Mattocks takes the ball to the hoop during a basketball game at Brattleboro Union High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Jamison Nystrom did what Patrick Mahomes was unable to in Tampa, leading the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team to a 62-59 comeback victory over Brattleboro in Friday's season opener.
"A point guard like him comes along in Bellows Falls about once every 35 years," said winning coach John Hollar. "Now people can see why I started him as a freshman last season."
With his team trailing by 21 points early in the second half, Nystrom took care of the ball and also got it to his dangerous weapons during the thrilling surge.
"It's nice as a point guard to look up the floor and see those two tall guys," the sophomore said, referring to center Owen LaRoss and forward Jon Terry.
LaRoss, who swatted four shots on the evening, paced the Terriers with 15 points. Terry scored all 13 of his points in the second half.
"I just kind of went with the flow," mentioned Terry, who had prepared for the season by shooting at the Rockingham Rec's outdoor court on freezing nights. "I knew that we had to make some shots."
Trailing 59-54 with 1:44 to go, Jack Cravinho made a layup, Nystrom knocked down a mid-range jumper, and Terry added a couple of buckets to give the visitors the lead for good.
"Just like any Division 3 coach coming to Brattleboro and pulling off a win would be, I'm delighted," Hollar exclaimed, adding that his team practiced for 30 days without a game. "They practiced so well."
The Colonels used full-court pressure and an attacking style to race out to a 36-20 advantage in the opening half. Gabriel Packard went off for a dozen points in the first 16 minutes to lead the way, while Zinabu McNeice and Greg Fitzgerald each splashed a 3.
Fitzgerald started the second half with another make from downtown and then Sam Mattocks scored off of a steal, putting the hosts up by 21 points in front of those allowed inside the gym — the junior varsity players, a few media members and the scorekeepers among them. Others were watching the livestream from home or listening to the game over the radio.
The Terriers used a 20-4 run to get within five points at the beginning of the final stanza and Terry was ready to put on a show.
"He came out of his shell," Hollar said of the junior, who scored seven straight points for the Terriers.
Each time Bellows Falls was about to pull even, Packard (22 points) delivered inside. But after a driving layup by the center put the Colonels ahead 59-54 with 1:44 left, the Terriers reeled off the next eight points to complete the comeback.
Bellows Falls scoring: Owen LaRoss 15 points, Jon Terry 13 points, Jamison Nystrom 11 points, Jackson Goodell 10 points, Jack Cravinho 8 points, Walker James 5 points.
