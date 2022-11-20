WESTMINSTER — Head coaches Lonnie Wade (North Country) and Bob Lockerby (Bellows Falls) recently received the Vermont Football Officials Association 2022 Sportsmanship Awards.
Lockerby guided the Terriers to 21 consecutive victories before they fell to Mount Anthony Union 24-17 in overtime in the Division 2 state championship game.
Senior running back Caden Haskell powered the offense with 1,598 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns this fall. Backfield mate Walker James followed with 1,167 yards on the ground and 15 carries to the house, while QB Jamison Nystrom reached the paint a dozen times.
The smashmouth attack was led by veteran offensive linemen Dillan Perry, Jake Moore, Peter Kamel, Ray Plummer and Noah Simino.
BF's roster: Coaches – Bob Lockerby, Ryan Stoodley, Donald Laurendeau, Shawn Burke, Nick Lawrence, Ethan Illingworth. Manager – Jonah Jacobus. Camera – Cameron Gage. Athletic Trainer – Rebekah Bernard. Players – Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jesse Darrell, Caden Haskell, Eli Allbee, Reed Hill, Curtis Greene, Blake Bertrand, Jaxon Clark, Stefon James, Brennan Haskell, Remington LaCroix, Dane Blair, Connor Harrington, Walker James, Derek Landers, Josh Streeter, Declan Lisai, Andrew Wilbur, Jamie Gomez, Douglas Sterling, Connor Perry, Jake Tostrup, Mark Martineau, Zack Fletcher, Noah Simino, Brayden Rumrill, Ray Plummer, Cam Perry, Wyatt Lescord, Lucas Gregory, Damien Stebbins, Yesiel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Carl Long, Hunter Morey, Will Hallock, Trenton Rumrill, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Justin Draper, Angel Rivera, Ben Rumrill.