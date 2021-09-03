BRATTLEBORO — This time, the Bellows Falls varsity football players weren't sweating it when Reed Sargent trotted out onto Natowich Field.
The kicker, who had drilled a game-winning field goal with 1.5 seconds left in last year's touch football semifinal, hit a meaningless extra point with 4:09 remaining during BF's 36-7 victory over Brattleboro in Friday's season opener.
"It went the way we wanted it to go," said winning coach Bob Lockerby, whose team ran it 37 times for 329 yards. "We had run the ball well versus Burr and Burton, but that was just a scrimmage."
The Terriers, who lost to the Colonels in the 2019 Division 2 state championship game, took a 29-0 lead in the first half on Friday evening. Kevin Patterson, Patrick Barbour, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore and Dillan Perry paved the way for runs of 19, 25 and 65 yards in that 24-minute span.
"Our offensive line is getting better and better. I'm very happy with them," stated Lockerby, adding that they will be undersized in each game.
Jed Lober led the way with 11 carries for 177 yards and a 65-yard touchdown run. Jeb Monier added TD scampers of 2 and 19 yards, quarterback Jonathan Terry had an eight-yard run to paydirt, and Harrison Gleim delivered from one yard out.
1 of 17
Brattleboro Union High School hosted Bellows Falls during a home opener football game on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
"We have some very good athletes," Lockerby responded after being asked about his solid defense.
Barbour registered a sack, Lober batted down a pass, and Gleim had a couple of tackles for loss to lead that group. Calvin Gould made a couple of big hits at the line of scrimmage to pace Brattleboro's D.
"Let's go Colonels!" could be heard over and over in the first half. The home fans were loving it when Speno heaved a 30-yard completion to Aaron Petrie on third-and-long, and they cheered when Cam Frost and Noah Perusse broke off 10-yard runs.
On Friday night at 7, Brattleboro (0-1) will host Lyndon and Bellows Falls (1-0) will welcome Mount Anthony Union.
BF stats: Passing — Jonathan Terry 0/1, 0 yards. Rushing — Jed Lober 11 carries for 177 yards, 1 TD; Jeb Monier 12 carries for 66 yards, 2 TD; Jon Terry 6 carries for 43 yards, 1 TD; Harrison Gleim 6 carries for 34 yards, 1 TD; Caden Haskell 1 carry for 9 yards; Jamison Nystrom 1 carry for 0 yards.
Brattleboro stats: Passing — Devin Speno 5/15, 70 yards, 1 TD. Receiving — Aaron Petrie 2 catches for 46 yards; Tristan Evans 1 catch for 22 yards, 1 TD; Willem Thurber 1 catch for 5 yards; Jackson Emery 1 catch for -3 yards. Rushing — Cam Frost 5 carries for 20 yards; Noah Perusse 6 carries for 15 yards; Devin Speno 7 carries for 7 yards.
Bellows Falls roster: Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jordan Keefe, Caden Haskell, Jonathan Terry, Jesse Darrell, Max Hooke, Josh Streeter, Josh Martin, Walker James, Jeb Monier, Eli Allbee, Justin Draper, Harrison Gleim, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Noah Simino, Kevin Patterson, Ray Plummer, Patrick Barbour, Wyatt Lescord, Trenton Fletcher, Dillan Perry, Will Hallock, Hunter Morey, Remington LaCroix, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Owen Garaffa.
Brattleboro roster: Aaron Petrie, Charlie Clark, Tristan Evans, Jackson Emery, Willem Thurber, Karson Eliott, Devin Speno, Zach Corbeil, Alex Papadimitrou, Noah Perusse, Cam Frost, Hunter Boyd, Irv Mello, Jack Cady, Thad Sawyer, Cam Cruz, Dillon Jenks, Riley Morse, Trevor Gray, Jayke Glidden, Will Pendulbery, Dominik Muscari, Eli Cohen, Logan Lewis, Calvin Gould, Josh Curtis, Jett Emery, Degan Gundry, Zach Diglio, Max Hill, Noah White, Tyler McNary, Koby Sicard, Owen Gunnik, Jolie Glidden, Kaden Coleberg, Kyle Hamilton, Justin Packard, Reed Sargent, Avery Martin, Sam Maddow, Dylin Warner.