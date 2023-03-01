BELLOWS FALLS — Behind the strong performance of Colby Dearborn, the No. 5 Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball team defeated No. 12 Windsor High School 55-41 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Dearborn put up 21 points to lead all scorers, hitting four 3-pointers and going 3-for-5 from the free throw line in the process.
Windsor (7-13) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter before the Terriers (15-5) began to go to work.
Jamison Nystrom, who finished with 10 points, got the scoring started with a 3-pointer. A jumper by Jake Moore cut the lead to three.
Then Dearborn began to get it going. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers and knocked down a jumper to cap a 15-0 run that put the Terriers on top.
“Colby’s been working so hard. Last year he was a role player. He was a good shooter, but he’s a prime example of what putting in the work in the offseason is all about,” said Bellows Falls Head Coach Evan Chadwick. “That guy had a basketball in his hands pretty much every single day. Summer workouts he was here every single day. He just loves the game and he has just gotten so good at his craft. That’s what Colby’s capable of right there.”
The Terriers never looked back.
Behind a strong second quarter from Cole Moore that saw the junior score five of his eight points, Bellows Falls added to the lead, taking a 26-17 advantage into the break.
“Cole’s our scorer coming off the bench,” said Chadwick. “He rebounds well. He defends well. What people, when they’re scouting, they don’t realize how good of a shooter he is. He’s a finisher.”
With about two minutes to play in the third quarter, back-to-back scores by Windsor’s Corey Lockwood cut the Terriers lead to nine. That was the closest the Yellowjackets would come to closing the gap.
Shortly after, Dearborn was fouled to the line and knocked down two big free throws. Immediately after hitting the second one, Dearborn stole the ball on the inbounds pass and laid it in to give the Terriers a 37-24 lead. Windsor called a timeout and the Bellows Falls faithful erupted in cheers.
“I think that was a big play,” said Windsor head coach Larry Dougher. “We just had trouble scoring tonight. We got a lot of shots in the paint the first half and I think that was the story of the game. We were down nine at the half, lost the game by 14 so we lost the second half by five. I think the first half really hurt us.”
The play was just one example of the strong defense exhibited by Bellows Falls that forced turnovers and allowed the Terriers to score some easy buckets in transition.
“We’re a full court defensive team,” said Chadwick. “So, we want to put pressure on. The scouting report on Windsor was we’ve got to wear them down. We may lose a couple of the possessions, give up easy buckets, but if we made them work for it then sooner or later we’re going to make the plays.”
Windsor’s Maison Fortin had a strong fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 12 points that led the Yellowjackets, but it wasn’t enough to chip away at the lead as the Terriers’ lead never dropped below 11 points and, at one point, swelled to as much as 19 in the quarter.
“It’s who we are. It’s our identity,” said Chadwick. “A game like this we knew Fortin, one of the best players in the state, scores in bunches. I thought Jesse Darrell did a great job on him. I think he made him work and every time Fortin got a little bit of space we had good help side (defense). We preached that in practice getting ready for this game and we executed it really well tonight.”
Windsor had relatively even scoring throughout the ballgame as Travis McAllister finished with nine points, Bradley Bowers with eight, and Rodger Petermann with six.
The Terriers will face the No. 4 Richford Falcons who squeaked by No. 13 Woodstock 45-42 on Tuesday. The quarterfinal game between Bellows Falls and Richford is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.