WESTMINSTER — A former Bellows Falls soccer star has been doing just fine since switching over to American football.
Senior quarterback Jamison Nystrom threw for one touchdown, ran for three more and went 8-for-8 on extra points to lead the defending state champion Terriers to a 56-40 victory over Brattleboro on Friday night at Hadley Field.
"Coach (Bob) Lockerby has been doing a great job of getting me ready to play. He told me that I'm an athlete," said Nystrom, who ran for 147 yards in his first varsity start under center.
Tied at 28-28 with 6:42 left in the opening half, the host Terriers scored three consecutive times and then held on for the program's 12th straight win dating back to last season.
"We're a family. The other players on the team are all my brothers. I've been around them since I was 5. We are best friends," Nystrom stated after the contest.
The matchup between the last two Division 2 state champs did not disappoint. Brattleboro's Devin Speno threw for 494 yards, while the home team racked up 431 yards on the ground.
The BUHS quarterback fired a couple of touchdown strikes to Cam Frost, including a 95-yarder to begin the game, and four more to Tristan Evans. "T Smooth" made a one-handed grab along the left sideline that had the visiting crowd going crazy and finished with 220 receiving yards.
BF's defense would make just enough big plays. Jake Moore brought some third-down heat to force a rare punt, Justin Draper's sack forced a fumble that Cole Moore scooped up, and Blake Bertrand later jumped on a cough-up after Eli Allbee made a vicious hit.
"Our pass defense needs to improve," noted Nystrom, who was playing safety on that side of the ball. "I thought our offense was about perfect. We mixed it up well."
With the score knotted at 28-all, Nystrom's 28-yard TD pass to Walker James along the left side gave the Terriers the lead for good. Nystrom's 13-yard keeper to the house and a short dive to paydirt by James stretched the advantage to 49-28 late in the third quarter.
Speno threw TD strikes to Evans and later Frost to cut the margin to 49-40 with 7:30 remaining, but a failed two-point play and then a BUHS fumble put a stop to the fight.
"We can't hear you," the Bellows Falls cheering section chanted — echoing what it had been listening to from the visiting fans earlier in the game.
It had been a back-and-forth event for the first 17 minutes. Frost started it with a 95-yard quick six, Nystrom scored on a 13-yard keeper, Evans hauled in a 32-yard TD pass, Allbee delivered from 23 yards out, Nystrom sprinted 65 yards to the house, Speno fired an absolute dart to Evans for a 14-yarder, James raced 45 yards to paydirt, and Evans got behind the defense for a 41-yard touchdown catch to make it 28-apiece.
That was followed by an early halftime break due to an injury, three consecutive BF scores, and a series of costly Brattleboro penalties.
On Friday night at 7, the Colonels (0-1) will host Colchester and the Terriers (1-0) will welcome Fair Haven.
Brattleboro's stats: Passing – Devin Speno 19/29 for 494 yards and 6 TDs. Rushing – Devin Speno 10 carries for 28 yards, Cam Frost 1 carry for 6 yards, Charlie Clark 3 carries for 5 yards, Noah Perusse 1 carry for 0 yards. Receiving – Tristan Evans 10 catches for 220 yards and 4 TDs, Cam Frost 6 catches for 207 yards and 2 TDs, James Davies 1 catch for 47 yards, Charlie Clark 2 catches for 20 yards.
BF's stats: Passing – Jamison Nystrom 2/2 for 38 yards and 1 TD. Rushing – Jamison Nystrom 12 carries for 147 yards and 3 TDs, Caden Haskell 23 carries for 129 yards and 1 TD, Walker James 7 carries for 108 yards and 2 TDs, Eli Allbee 7 carries for 36 yards, Remington LaCroix 2 carries for 11 yards. Receiving – Walker James 1 catch for 28 yards and 1 TD, Cole Moore 1 catch for 10 yards.