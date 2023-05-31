WESTMINSTER — In the opening round of the playoffs, the Bellows Falls baseball team took an early lead over Springfield and never looked back. The Terriers scored early and often in the first four innings to come away with the 7-0 win and advance to the second round.
Jamison Nystrom got things going for the Terriers (9-8) with a single up the middle and then stole second to get into scoring position. A walk by Jesse Darrell put runners on first and second with no outs and Cole Moore made the Cosmos pay, ripping a deep shot down the third baseline to give the Terriers the 2-0 lead.
“That was a big hit to start the ball game. Knocked in two right off the bat in the first,” said Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby. “Cole’s been steady at the plate for us all season long. He’s been a guy that we could rely on to put the bat on the ball and he hits in the third spot for a reason. We look for him to drive some runs in.”
The Cosmos (4-12) went in order in the top of the second with the last out coming courtesy of a beautiful diving stop by Nystrom at short who then fired to first to get the punch out. It was one of a couple impressive defensive plays made by the senior on the day.
“I honestly think Jamison is one of the best senior baseball players in the state of Vermont. He’s that type of ball player. He can play anywhere I want him to play and he knows what to do at that position,” said Lockerby. “It doesn’t surprise me what he does.”
The Terriers picked up right where they left off in the bottom of second inning. Walker James got things going with a deep shot to left that rolled to the fence for a triple. A walk and a stolen base put runners at second and third and Nystrom hit a sacrifice fly to score James and make it 3-0. A walk by Darrell and a single up the center by Moore loaded the bases and a passed ball allowed the Terriers to score again.
A walk by Trenton Fletcher loaded the bases again and a sacrifice fly to center by Eli Allbee put the Terriers up 5-0 before the Cosmos were able to get out of the inning.
Fletcher got the start on the mound for Bellows Falls instead of Nystrom in the first round so that Nystrom would be available for Friday’s game against No. 3 Thetford Academy who defeated Mill River 14-0 on Tuesday. While Lockerby said after the game the move could be perceived as a gamble, it worked out well for the Terriers.
“That’s what we really needed. We needed to get as many innings as we could out of other guys so that we could save Jamison for Friday’s ballgame,” said Lockerby. “We got a great performance from Trenton. He kept us in the ballgame, which is nice.”
Fletcher didn’t allow a run in six innings of work and at times shut down the Cosmos offense.
A prime example was the top of the third inning. Springfield’s Caleb Smith singled down the third baseline to start the inning. Fletcher struck out the next hitter, but a fielding error allowed Reece Harriman to reach base, putting runners at first and second. Carson Williams was able to work a walk to load the bases.
Fletcher rose to the occasion, striking out the next two hitters to end the Cosmos threat.
“We were spotty hitting,” said Springfield head coach Chuck Harriman. “We put hits together, but bases loaded couldn’t get anybody in.”
The offensive onslaught continued for the Terriers in the bottom of the third. With one out in the inning, Nystrom walked to load the bases. Darrell hit a sacrifice fly to left to make the score 6-0. Moore walked to load the bases again, but this time Bellows Falls was not able to capitalize as Logan Roundy struck out the next hitter to end the inning.
Coming into the game, Harriman said he lost four starters due to injury.
“We had a lot of injuries. So, I’m still impressed with the kids,” Harriman said.
With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, the Cosmos had runners at first and second, but grounded out to second base to end the inning.
Allbee led things off for the Terriers in the bottom of the fourth with a single to left. Then a couple batters later with two outs, he stole second with James at the plate to get into scoring position. A single by James to center field scored Allbee to put the Terriers up 7-0.
The Cosmos threatened in the top of the fifth with a two out triple by Roundy, but the next batter flied to center to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, a two out double to left by Noah Leonard put the Cosmos in scoring position. Leonard advanced to third on a botched pick off attempt, but just as he had in the second, Nystrom came up with a huge defensive stop at short to get the runner at first to end the inning.
The Cosmos were able to load the bases again in the top of the seventh with two outs, but lined out to short to end the game.
The No. 6 Terriers will travel to Thetford on Friday to take on the Panthers (10-6) at 4:30 p.m.