TOWNSHEND — The Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team defeated host Leland & Gray 71-51 on Tuesday evening.
The Terriers (4-2) used a couple of first-half runs to take a 39-23 halftime lead. Colby Dearborn made a couple of shots during BF's early 12-0 surge and Patrick Barbour completed a three-point play when the visitors went on a 9-0 rally in the second quarter.
With head coach Evan Chadwick clapping and encouraging them vocally, the Terriers maintained a comfortable advantage in the second half. Jonathan Terry, Owen LaRoss, Jamison Nystrom and Jake Moore all had a pretty assist down the stretch.
Terry and Barbour paced the winners with 19 and 17 points, respectively. LaRoss finished with 10 points and four blocks.
Alex Parker-Jennings put on a show for the home fans, draining four trifectas and ending up with a game-high 21 points. Matt Winkler was the super sub for the Rebels (1-3) — he completed a three-point play and also scored on a coast-to-coast voyage.
Bellows Falls scoring: Jonathan Terry 19 points, Patrick Barbour 17 points, Owen LaRoss 10 points, Colby Dearborn 8 points, Jaxon Clark 5 points, Jake Moore 4 points, Jesse Darrell 4 points, Walker James 4 points, Jamison Nystrom 1 point.
Leland & Gray scoring: Alex Parker-Jennings 21 points, Matt Winkler 7 points, Jeremy Graves 6 points, Aden Bernard 6 points, Ely White 5 points, Parker Richardson 4 points, Cody Hescock 1 point.