WESTMINSTER — With no Kevin McAllister on Arlington's roster, Colby Dearborn could not be stopped.
The Home Alone fan scored a game-high 19 points to propel the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team to an easy 64-39 victory over Arlington on Thursday evening at Holland Gymnasium.
It's unknown whether or not Dearborn left the water running in the locker room.
The Terriers took a 22-5 lead in the first nine minutes and were never threatened. Caden Haskell and Jake Moore owned the paint in that span, combining for three putbacks.
Arlington had no answer for Dearborn, who is the reigning Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week. The junior guard made four layups, hit a baseline jumper, showed off a turnaround, delivered from the charity stripe, drained a trifecta, and also completed a three-point play.
Backcourt mate Jamison Nystrom followed with 11 points. The floor general finished off three drives, went 2-for-2 from the line, and knocked one down from beyond the arc.
A spin move in the paint by Haskell, a deep pull-up by Walker James, and Cole Moore's 3 from the right corner were among the other highlights for the Terriers.
Peter Kamel contributed with eight rebounds. Jake Moore swatted three shots. James and Nystrom each finished with a trio of steals.
The Terriers (2-3) will host Leland & Gray (2-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Arlington scoring: Cameron Clark 15 points, Cooper Jennings 9 points, Hunter Hill-McDermott 6 points, Joseph McCray 5 points, Ethan Pickering 3 points, Lewis Douglas 1 point.
Bellows Falls scoring: Colby Dearborn 19 points, Jamison Nystrom 11 points, Jake Moore 9 points, Caden Haskell 8 points, Walker James 7 points, Cole Moore 5 points, Jaxon Clark 4 points, Peter Kamel 1 point.