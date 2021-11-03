WESTMINSTER — The over/under for Friday night's Division 2 semifinal at Hadley Field should be set at three.
Regarding the number of passes thrown.
Smashmouth football is expected when top-seeded Bellows Falls (9-0) hosts No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) in a 7 p.m. showdown.
"Lyndon is a very well-coached team. Their players are big and strong. They hit hard and are well disciplined. We will need to play four full quarters with emotion and desire," said BF coach Bob Lockerby.
The Terriers have not been tested all season, averaging 46 points per game and giving up just under eight. They zipped the Vikings 35-0 in Week 3.
With Peter Kamel, Dillan Perry, Patrick Barbour, Kevin Patterson, Jake Moore and fullback Caden Haskell leading the way, the Purple Gang's loaded backfield has been piling up yards on the ground.
Jeb Monier ran for a season-high 220 yards against Mount Abe. Jed Lober scored four times in a quarterfinal. Harrison Gleim and quarterback Jonathan Terry each used a three-touchdown game to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
The Bellows Falls defense, which is led by some standout linebackers, will be seeking its fourth shutout of the year.
That group will have to deal with Lyndon's Victor Richardy (300 pounds), Joshua Walker (270) and Ben Perkins (240) in the trenches. They helped pave the way for 344 rushing yards in last week's 44-26 upset in Brattleboro.
The Vikings, who have been playing without injured quarterback Cam Berry, enjoy letting powerful backs Luke Dudas and Trevor Lussier run over defenders. They gained 202 and 92 yards, respectively, in the opening round.
Lyndon's results: 14-20 to Spaulding, 21-20 over Brattleboro, 0-35 to Bellows Falls, 14-12 over Rice, 23-14 over Fair Haven, 6-16 to Union-32 Raiders, 14-31 to Saint Johnsbury, 44-26 over Brattleboro (playoffs).
Bellows Falls' results: 36-7 over Brattleboro, 45-14 over MAU, 35-0 over Lyndon, 56-0 over Fair Haven, 55-0 over Milton, 43-14 over Spaulding, 39-8 over Springfield, 49-7 over Mount Abraham, 54-21 over Fair Haven (playoffs).
Lyndon players: Luke Dudas, Ethyn Chhoeung, Cam Berry, Bryon Noyes, Zach Hale, Ethan Lussier, Jake Sanville, Tre Searl, Trevor Lussier, Joe Garrett, Colby Simpson, Jayden Smith, Ashton Gould, Julian Thrailkill, Quentin Thomas, RJ Kittredge, Parker Whitcomb, Tom Houghton, Levi Machell, Cameron Stowell, Victor Richardy, Ben Perkins, Wyatt Shedd, Joshua Walker, Sawyer Brown, Parker Norway, Aiden MacKenzie.
Bellows Falls players: Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jordan Keefe, Caden Haskell, Jonathan Terry, Curtis Greene, Jesse Darrell, Max Hooke, Josh Streeter, Brennan Haskell, Douglas Sterling, Josh Martin, Walker James, Jeb Monier, Eli Allbee, Justin Draper, Harrison Gleim, Connor Harrington, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Noah Simino, Kevin Patterson, Ray Plummer, Patrick Barbour, Wyatt Lescord, Trenton Fletcher, Damien Stebbins, Yesrel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Will Hallock, Hunter Morey, Remington LaCroix, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Owen Garaffa, Angel Rivera.