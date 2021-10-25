BRATTLEBORO — The Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team and the Bellows Falls stickers are both looking to do the same thing.
Defend their title.
The Wildcats, who are the two-time reigning Division 4 champions, are seeded fifth in this year's bracket. They will start out at home against Danville on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Aidin Joyce and Luke Rizio have each scored nine goals this season to pace Twin Valley's attack. Joyce also has a team-best five assists.
Led by USA Today Vermont Player of the Year Maya Waryas, the Terriers went 14-0 during the regular season and are ranked second in the Division 1 Tournament. They will welcome Colchester in Friday's quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls had a perfect 2020, going 11-0 to win it all. Grace Bazin tallied twice and goalie Jaia Caron recorded a shutout during the team's 2-0 state finals victory over Champlain Valley Union.
The Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team also earned a home playoff game this fall. The 12-2 Rebels are seeded second in Division 3 and will host Winooski on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Seven other area squads will start out on the road.
"This season has been a roller coaster, but we are a resilient group who play team soccer," said BUHS varsity boys soccer coach Ben Brewer, whose Colonels will play at North Country on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Emilio Ogden, who has four goals and nine assists this season, will attempt to guide the purple and white to an upset victory. Charlie Kinnersley has a team-high six goals.
Some other local standouts to watch out for in the postseason are: Leland & Gray sniper Abby Towle, Brattleboro field hockey goalie Brittney Wright, Twin Valley eighth-grade sensation Reese Croutworst, and Hinsdale shooting star Brooke Pagach.
Tuesday
No. 5 Twin Valley boys soccer (8-6) hosts No. 12 Danville (2-12): 3 p.m.
No. 10 Brattleboro boy soccer (6-7-1) at No. 7 North Country (10-3-1): 3 p.m.
No. 11 Leland & Gray boys soccer (3-11) at No. 6 Hazen (6-8): 3 p.m.
No. 13 Bellows Falls boys soccer (1-10) at No. 4 Vergennes (9-3-2): 3 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 2 Leland & Gray girls soccer (12-2) hosts No. 15 Winooski (3-9-1): 3 p.m.
No. 13 Hinsdale girls soccer (6-9) at No. 4 Littleton (13-2-1): 3 p.m.
No. 14 Twin Valley girls soccer (1-12) at No. 3 West Rutland (10-4): 3 p.m.
No. 16 Bellows Falls girls soccer (1-13) at No. 1 Stowe (12-0-2): 3 p.m.
No. 9 Brattleboro field hockey (3-11) at No. 8 Woodstock (7-7): 3:30 p.m.
Friday
No. 2 Bellows Falls field hockey (14-0) hosts No. 7 Colchester (4-10): 3:30 p.m.
Seedings
Division 1 field hockey: 1. South Burlington 13-0-1, 2. BELLOWS FALLS 14-0, 3. Essex 9-3-2, 4. CVU 9-5, 5. Rice 7-7, 6. Burlington 5-7-2, 7. Colchester 4-10, 8. Mount Mansfield 2-11-1, 9. Rutland 2-11-1.
Division 2 field hockey: 1. Mount Abe 12-1-1, 2. Hartford 11-3, 3. U-32 Raiders 12-1-1, 4. Otter Valley 11-2-1, 5. Spaulding 11-2-1, 6. Burr and Burton 7-6-1, 7. Saint Johnsbury 9-5, 8. Woodstock 7-7, 9. BRATTLEBORO 3-11, 10. Middlebury 0-14.
Division 1 Boys Soccer: 1. Essex 12-0-2, 2. South Burlington 10-3-1, 3. CVU 9-3-2, 4. MAU 10-4, 5. Burlington 7-4-2, 6. Burr and Burton 8-4-2, 7. North Country 10-3-1, 8. Colchester 8-6, 9. Saint Johnsbury 5-6-3, 10. BRATTLEBORO 6-7-1, 11. Mount Mansfield 5-9, 12. Saint Albans 4-10, 13. Rutland 2-12, 14. Spaulding 2-12.
Division 3 Boys Soccer: 1. Green Mountain 12-1-1, 2. Winooski 11-1, 3. Enosburg Falls 13-1, 4. Vergennes 9-3-2, 5. Peoples Academy 9-4-1, 6. Hazen 6-8, 7. Fairfax 7-6-1, 8. Randolph 5-9, 9. Thetford 4-10, 10. Otter Valley 4-8-2, 11. LELAND & GRAY 3-11, 12. Oxbow 1-13, 13. BELLOWS FALLS 1-10.
Division 4 Boys Soccer: 1. MSJ 13-1, 2. Rivendell 10-3-1, 3. Sharon Academy 12-2, 4. Twinfield 10-2-1, 5. TWIN VALLEY 8-6, 6. White River Valley 6-6-2, 7. Blue Mountain 6-6, 8. Proctor 5-6-2, 9. Richford 6-8, 10. Arlington 5-9, 11. Craftsbury 3-10, 12. Danville 2-12.
Division 3 Girls Soccer: 1. Stowe 12-0-2, 2. LELAND & GRAY 12-2, 3. Fairfax 11-1-1, 4. Paine Mountain 9-5, 5. Green Mountain 9-5, 6. Oxbow 8-5-1, 7. White River Valley 8-5-1, 8. Enosburg Falls 6-4-3, 9. Randolph 6-8, Thetford 4-9-1, 10. Thetford 4-9-1, 11. Windsor 4-9-1, 12. Lake Region 4-10, 13. Peoples Academy 3-11, 14. Vergennes 2-12, 15. Winooski 3-9-1, 16. BELLOWS FALLS 1-13.
Division 4 Girls Soccer: 1. Proctor 12-0, 2. Rivendell 9-4-1, 3. West Rutland 10-4, 4. MSJ 8-3-2, 5. Twinfield 8-6, 6. Arlington 8-5-1, 7. Poultney 7-6-1, 8. Danville 6-8, 9. Blue Mountain 5-7, 10. Richford 5-7, 11. Craftsbury 3-12, 12. Sharon Academy 2-12, 13. Hazen 1-12-1, 14. TWIN VALLEY 1-12, 15. Long Trail 1-11.
NHIAA Division 4 Girls Soccer: 1. Newmarket 16-0, 2. Profile 15-1, 3. Woodsville 14-1-1, 4. Littleton 13-2-1, 5. Sunapee 12-4, 6. Portsmouth Christian 11-4-1, 7. Moultonborough 11-5, 8. Concord Christian 10-4-1, 9. Pittsburg-Canaan 10-6, 10. Gorham 9-7, 11. Epping 7-9, 12. Newport 6-8, 13. HINSDALE 6-9, 14. Wilton 4-10.