WESTMINSTER — Playoffs wouldn’t be the playoffs without a little drama. The Bellows Falls softball team’s second round game against Green Mountain certainly had that.
Riley Haskell stepped to the plate to lead things off for the Terriers (12-6) in the bottom of the seventh inning with score tied 2-2. Haskell hit a ball to the right side of the infield and took off from the batter’s box. Her speed paid off as she was able to beat out the throw to first. Moments later, Haskell took second base on a passed ball to get into scoring position with Emma Spaulding coming to the plate.
What happened next seemed to catch Green Mountain (8-11) by surprise.
Spaulding laid down a beautiful bunt that rolled in between the pitcher’s circle and third base. The ball was not cleanly fielded and by the time it was picked up Haskell was almost to third. Haskell slowed for a moment once she reached the bag, but when she saw the ball had been thrown to first base she took off for home, scoring the game winning run as her exuberant teammates and the large crowd on hand cheered as she crossed the plate.
“Riley getting on was big for us,” said Bellows Falls head coach Don Laurendeau “I really haven’t asked Emma Spaulding to bunt all year long because she’s one of our best hitters and she’s always knocking the ball around. … It was perfect. (It was a) nice bunt.”
The playoff atmosphere had been present from the first inning with the crowd cheering loudly and Bellows Falls players yelling encouragement and support to one another throughout the game.
Green Mountain got the scoring started in the top of the second inning when Abby Williams tripled to right field. The next batter, Lacy Perry, singled through the hole at short to put Green Mountain up 1-0.
The Terriers’ Izzy Stoodley struck out the next hitter. A deep fly ball to left that Natalie Noyes was impressively able to track down for the out allowed Perry to advance to third base, but Stoodley struck out the next hitter to get out of the inning.
“Natalie does that sometimes. Every once in a while, she’ll come up with these spectacular catches,” said Laurendeau. “She tracks the ball really well. I don’t know how she does it, but she does. She does a great job.”
Lily Parent got on base to lead off the top of the third and Riley Paul was later hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with one away. Stoodley struck out the next hitter, but a fielding error allowed Williams to reach and Parent to score before Stoodley was able to get out of the inning to put Green Mountain up 2-0.
After Stoodley stuck out the side in the top of the fourth inning, it was the Terriers turn.
Dolloph got things going with a single to center field and advanced to second base on a passed ball a short time later. Stoodley later walked to put runners on first and second with one out bringing Emma Thompson to the plate.
Thompson singled through a hole at short to drive in Dolloph and Emma McCullough, who had come on to pinch run for Stoodley, to tie the game 2-2.
Things remained tight after that. Green Mountain and Bellows Falls both stranded runners on second in the fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth inning, Williams again put pressure on the Terriers with a deep fly ball to left field. While the play was a double, a miscue in the field allowed Williams to advance to third with no outs.
As they had throughout the game though, Stoodley and the Terrier defense rose to the occasion. Stoodley struck out the next hitter and then got the next two to pop up in the infield to get out of the inning unscathed.
“Our cleanup hitter had her second (triple), well I think it was a double with a throwing error and she ended up on third with nobody out. We didn’t score. You’ve got to capitalize on those,” said Green Mountain head coach Todd Parah. “That should have been a big inning and their pitcher threw well and got them out of a jam. It was a good game. … That’s three good games we’ve had this year with them.”
The Terriers also had a chance in the bottom of the sixth when Aliya Farmer hit a slow roller down the first baseline with two on and two out to load the bases. However, Brie Lynch, got the next hitter to ground out to first to end the inning.
Stoodley retired the side in order in the top of the seventh in part due to a nice play by Thompson at first to stretch and help get the runner to end the inning.
“We have confidence in izzy. You know she’s going to keep us in the game all the time. So, we got a shot,” said Laurendeau. “Our struggle all year was putting the ball in play and we started doing that at the end. She’s a great pitcher.”
The No. 4 Terriers will now face undefeated Oxbow on the road on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.