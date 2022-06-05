BURLINGTON — The Bellows Falls boys and girls placed sixth and seventh, respectively, at the Division 2 State Meet on Friday.
Jonathan Terry won the triple jump and was the runner-up in the discus to power the Terriers. Max Hooke added a bronze in the high jump.
Stephanie Ager finished first in the 3000 and Laura Kamel — despite a fractured bone in one of her feet — prevailed in the discus to pace the BF girls. Breanna Stockman earned silver in the javelin.
In the Division 1 State Meet on Saturday, the Brattleboro girls finished 10th and the Brattleboro boys wound up 12th.
Isabella Lonardo silvered in the 300 hurdles and took fifth in the 100 hurdles to lead the way for the BUHS girls. Sylvie Normandeau earned bronze in the pole vault, while Ava Whitney was fourth in the 800.
Jacob Girard threw the javelin 42.55 meters and placed third to power the Brattleboro boys.
Leland & Gray participated in the Division 4 State Meet on Friday, with the boys ending up ninth and the girls 12th.
Hunter Fillion was third in the javelin and fourth in the discus to pace the Rebels. Trevor Stillwagon added a fourth in the long jump.
Emma O'Brien (1500) and Kate Petty (100 hurdles, triple jump) combined for a trio of sixth-place finishes.
Lucky Lucchesi represented Twin Valley by taking 13th in the 800.