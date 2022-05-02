CASTLETON — The Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation celebrated the 2021 football season with its statewide awards at its 27th annual awards banquet on Sunday at Castleton University’s Glenbrook Gym. The dinner returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
Among the many annual high school and collegiate individual and team awards given by the Vermont Chapter were the six Vermont High School Scholar Athlete Inductees. These six student-athletes were honored for outstanding football ability and performance, outstanding academic achievement and outstanding school leadership and example. The 2022 high school inductees are: William Addington of Burr and Burton; Jonathan Terry of Bellows Falls, Oliver Orvis of Essex; Slade Postemski of Rutland; Samuel Begin of St. Johnsbury; and Dalton Clifford of Windsor. Each will receive a $500 scholarship from the NFF.
Terry was the starting quarterback for the undefeated Purple Gang, which bested Mount Anthony Union in the Division 2 state championship game.
The six inductees were chosen from 24 state-wide finalists. The others, who were also recognized at the annual dinner, include: Dakota Wry of BFA St. Albans; Calvin Gould of Brattleboro; Camden Benoit of Burlington/South Burlington; Ben Knapp of Colchester; Ryan Canty of Champlain Valley; Luke Williams of Fair Haven; Harrison Gaudet of Hartford; Trevor Lussier of Lyndon; Matthew Kiernan of Middlebury; Connor Lopiccolo of Mill River; Cole Tipper of Missisquoi Valley; Andrew Gilbert of Mount Anthony; Carson Holloway of Mount Mansfield; Gabe Wescott of Poultney; Maxime Makuza of Rice Memorial; Christian Titus of Spaulding; Samuel Presch of Springfield; and Charles Haynes of Union 32.