BRATTLEBORO — Jonathan Terry was able to do what nobody in Canaan, N.H. could.
He finished ahead of Hinsdale cross-country runner Kailyn Fleury.
Terry, who scored three touchdowns for the undefeated Bellows Falls varsity football team on his dad's birthday, received 260 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. Fleury made a late surge and finished second with 215 votes.
“I just followed our lead blockers to the end zone,” said the BF quarterback after giving his proud father a hug on his special day.
Bellows Falls running backs Jed Lober and Harrison Gleim, Brattleboro midfielder Magnus von Krusenstiern, Bellows Falls soccer player Jenna Dolloph, and Terry are now in the running for athlete of the fall season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply make your poll selection on the reformer.com website by Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.
Emma O'Brien
The Leland & Gray cross-country runner placed second in a varsity girls race in a time of 24:13 in Dorset.
Reed Sargent
Brattleboro's two-sport athlete scored on the pitch during a 5-4 win over Rutland and then kicked a couple of field goals versus U-32 on the gridiron.
Sadie Scott
She tallied twice to help the undefeated Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Otter Valley.