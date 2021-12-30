BRATTLEBORO — Thirty-three years after Michael Jordan took off from the free-throw line and threw it down, Jonathan Terry is ready to electrify the crowd himself.
The Bellows Falls forward, whose to-do list includes slamming it in front of spectators, is already a fan favorite — recently receiving 516 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“Jonathan is a coach’s dream. He comes to practice every day early, works extremely hard, is humble and leads by example,” said Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball coach Evan Chadwick.
Terry was nominated following his double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament finals.
“Jon has the ‘it’ factor. He wants to win and will do all the little things to put his team in the best possible position to succeed,” added Chadwick.
All about Jonathan
1. Age?: 18.
2. Class?: Senior.
3. Favorite subjects?: Math and Science.
4. Career goal?: I plan to go to college for Business.
5. Best basketball memories?: Beating Brattleboro and Windsor last season.
6. Why did you choose the No. 22 jersey?: 2 is my favorite number but it was already taken.
7. Favorite basketball player?: Jayson Tatum.
8. One thing on your bucket list?: To dunk during a game.
9. Favorite movie?: Friday Night Lights.
10. Favorite food?: Steak.