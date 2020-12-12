BELLOWS FALLS — More than five million people were watching from home as the Bills defeated the 49ers on Monday night.
Jonathan Terry had other plans.
The temperature was only 26 degrees when the Bellows Falls Union High School junior showed up at the Rockingham Rec’s outdoor basketball court to work on his game for a couple of hours.
“I’ve just been going there and shooting,” responded Terry after being asked how he’s been preparing for the upcoming varsity season. “I get a bunch of shots up — a lot of jump shots. I also work on my inside game and work on my handles a little.”
The 17-year-old played in pick-up games at a friend’s house over the summer and also lifts weights at his home in Bellows Falls in order to stay in shape.
“A lot of places are not allowing us to go in and play because of COVID,” Terry explained. “I will still shoot at the Rec if it’s cold out, I just don’t like going when there is water on the court.”
The 6-3 forward is a fan of the Celtics, however he doesn’t have a favorite basketball player and can’t think of anyone he resembles on the floor.
“I like to play my own game. I like everything about basketball. I will do anything it takes to help my team win,” Terry stated. “I can shoot, drive, dribble, play defense, rebound.”
He scored 120 points, pulled down 139 boards and added 32 assists during his sophomore season. The Terriers went 14-7 last winter under coach John Hollar.
Terry was introduced to the sport when he was in kindergarten, as a member of his dad’s grades 2-3 team. He went on to play in the Rec league, for the middle school team, with a couple of AAU squads, and is now at the varsity level.
“I’m just hoping we have a season,” he said, with winter sports having been paused because of the current public health conditions in the state.
It’s a busy life now for Terry, who just started working at Subway. He goes to school five days a week, attending classes at both River Valley Technical Center and Bellows Falls.
And he usually finds time to work on his game before the lights go out at Rockingham Rec.