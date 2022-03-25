HINSDALE, N.H. — It’s unknown whether or not he heard whispers coming from a corn farm in town, but Daniel Tetreault has decided to turn Hinsdale High School’s baseball diamond into a field of dreams.
There’s no telling if 1949 Pacer stars Tony Fecto and Henry Blouin will appear.
“Ever since I started playing on the field when I was in seventh grade, it has needed improvements,” Tetreault said following his varsity team’s indoor practice on Wednesday.
With the help of his father and uncle, he is currently building dugouts at Hinsdale’s ballpark.
“They are needed for privacy. Another reason is the weather — we have played many games here when it was pouring.”
About $17,000 has been raised for the extraordinary project, with the goal being $20,000. A chicken dinner put on by A Bite to Eat catering at the Millstream Community Center, a raffle, and several donations have all been used to pay for materials.
“The support has been pretty insane. The community has helped out tremendously. Local families, businesses and out-of-staters have all come together for one single cause.”
Tetreault is enrolled in the Extended Learning Opportunities program, which allows him to do construction work during the day instead of going to classes. He started the dugout project on Tuesday and expects to have the structures finished by Hinsdale’s home opener on April 11.
“Hands-on learning is way better for me. I like being creative.”
His plan is to pour the concrete on Friday and then start the framing on Sunday. The dugouts will have wooden frames, seam roofs, siding on the outside, and will likely be painted gray.
“The home dugout will have a storage shed on the end. These dugouts are going to be sweet.”
He is also hoping to improve the base paths and add fencing around the field.
Tetreault skipped T-ball and started playing coach pitch baseball at age 4. He moved on to Little League, played on the middle school team as a sixth-grader, and has been the varsity squad’s starting shortstop ever since.
“I’ve always loved baseball. It’s always been a big passion of mine.”
Nomar Garciaparra, Derek Jeter and Xander Bogaerts are three of the pros he has looked up to over the years.
“Dan pretty much commands the outfield and is one of our two table setters in the lineup, either hitting first or second,” noted Hinsdale coach Sam Kilelee. “When we pulled him up in seventh grade, the program was in rough shape. He has helped us build this program back up and with this dugout and field project, will have a lasting impact on the baseball program for many years to come.”
If you’re interested in making a donation, simply call Tetreault at 802-689-6944.