Bellows Falls hosts Springfield during a girls' varsity soccer match on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Maisie Towig tries to kick the ball away from Springfield’s Macie Stagner during a girls' varsity soccer match on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Jetta License goes after the ball during a girls' varsity soccer match on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Maisie Towig and Springfield’s Ella Donahue goes after the ball during a girls' varsity soccer match on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Alanah McAllister and Springfield’s Macie Stagner compete for the ball during a girls' varsity soccer match on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
WESTMINSTER — In the final seconds of Monday's varsity girls soccer match, Emma Spaulding ended a 199-minute drought.
The junior forward received a beautiful pass from co-captain Jenna Dolloph, who lofted the ball from the left wing to the far post, and put it away for Bellows Falls' first goal of the season.
"We worked really hard all game, so I was glad to see that our hard work finally paid off," said Dolloph, whose team lost to rival Springfield 7-1 after being shut out by Rivendell and Arlington earlier this month.
Lexi Tewksbury had a hat-trick for the Cosmos, while Macie Stagner tallied twice. Ella Donahue and Amelia Murchie also found the back of the net.
"In the second half, we came alive," said Dolloph, whose team trailed 5-0 at the intermission. "I thought we improved in the second half."
Freshman keeper Natalie Douglass made eight saves for the Terriers over the last 40 minutes, including a diving stop to rob Jill Muther. Laura Kamel anchored the defense, with three clutch clear-outs and a nice steal.
At the offensive end, co-captain Alanah McAllister unloaded a deep shot that was handled by Springfield goalie Kylie Nadeau. Dolloph was denied from point-blank range on a breakaway and later missed wide left, but with about one minute to go she would set up Spaulding's tally.
"Scoring a goal was definitely one of our bright spots. Another one was our teamwork," noted Dolloph.
The Terriers managed just a trio of shots in the opening half, including Kamel's try from midfield that almost got over Nadeau's head. The other highlight was McAllister's nifty run along the right side before she passed ahead to Spaulding, who dished to Kayli Aldrich for a quality chance.
Jetta License threatened, Aliya Farmer made a couple of long clears, and Dolloph stole the ball twice in the early going.
Midway through the opening half, the BF Stickers took a break from practice in order to cheer on their classmates.
"I'm really glad that our sports community comes together like this," Dolloph said after the contest.
Donahue broke the ice 11 minutes in by sneaking one inside the right post from 10 feet out. Tewksbury made it 2-0 moments later by tapping in a feed from Stagner, for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.