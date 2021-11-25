BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Reformer's sports department is thankful for the many people who have made contributions during the fall season. Those who submitted some awesome pictures and/or videos include Kristopher Radder, Kelly Fletcher, Fred Ross, Andy Drummond, Kristie Lisai, Melissa Stewart, Annie Macy, Doug MacPhee, Jamie Dansereau, Al Frey, Heather Gleim, Karlie Borst, Anna Roth, Gary Baker, Michael Donoghue, BJ Bedard, Travis Elliott-Knaggs, Jim Kirk, Michael Mawson, Tyler Boone, Grant Bercik, Bethany Coursen and Lauren Petrie.
Radder and Fletcher were everywhere, taking action shots at varsity games and also creating some spectacular videos. Radder recently shot the Division 3 girls soccer state championship game in White River Junction while Fletcher was looking through her lens when the Purple Gang capped off a perfect football season in Rutland.
Lisai and Macy did some amazing college coverage — sending over their photos of Castleton and Plymouth State football action, respectively.
The others pitched in with running, soccer, field hockey, football, bodybuilding, obstacle racing and Unified sports photos. The Twin Valley Principal helped us out with a couple of Senior Night photos and Donoghue chipped in with a Hall of Fame induction pic.
We really appreciate them all.