TOWNSHEND — Known for asking opponents if they have any sawfish or flounders when playing her favorite card game, Raena Sanderson has just reeled in Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
The senior forward was nominated after blocking a couple of shots, making a 3, and also scoring in the paint as the Leland & Gray varsity girls’ basketball team held on for a 41-29 win over Green Mountain during the annual Hoops for Hope game in Townshend. She then received 527 votes.
“Raena means a lot to our team. Not only is she a great player, but she’s an even better captain,” said Leland & Gray sophomore Maggie Parker. “She has a great insight on basketball and brings that to every practice and game. Raena is a very positive, humble person, and that’s one of her best attributes to the team.”
Sanderson helped the Rebels win eight games during the regular season.
“Raena is that kind of player who always puts the team first. Her dedication and leadership have helped the team tremendously this year,” teammate Mary Sanderson (no relation) explained. “She is a very versatile player — she’s a strong rebounder, defender and scorer. She puts in so much hard work and is very deserving of this.”
All About Raena
1. Age: 18
2. Favorite place to eat at: Applebees
3. Why do you wear the No. 2 jersey?: Throughout every season of basketball before I got to high school, I always wore the number 12 on my uniforms. And when that number wasn’t available, I chose to stick with 2. The number holds on to some good memories for me.
4. Future plans: I hope to have a career in the medical field.
5. A favorite game of yours: Go Fish
6. Some interests of yours: Traveling and photography
7. One place you would like to visit: Skopelos Island in Greece
8. Favorite class: Psychology
9. One thing you are looking forward to: Warmer weather
10. A favorite movie scene: Every scene in the movie Ice Age