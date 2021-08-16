I am a mother of boys. Having been a competitive athlete myself throughout the years, there is nothing better than watching my sons do the same in their respective passions of sports. There are so many wonderful organizations supporting girls, their mental health and strength as young women. I am all for this! But I am here to talk to you about a few special men in our community who did amazing things for our young men here in Brattleboro this summer.
I’m here to talk about Post 5 Legion, Eric Libardoni especially and the eight men who supported him and sacrificed their own familial responsibilities by becoming coaches for the four teams Post 5 had this year. We had an amazing turnout of players this season; 60 in total. This has grown by 15 since the previous year. Most of these coaches have children of their own but none who play at this level yet.
Before I begin, I want to send a huge shout to our coaches this season. Eric Libardoni, Brad Venice, Greg Short, Devin Rhodes, Ryan Squires, Kyle Henry and Tommy Carroll who coached the four teams Legion was comprised of this year. Nate Boudreau and Jamie Martell also helped with all levels at times.
Many of you may not realize what goes into running an organization like this and I didn’t either until I sat down with Eric and started questions. The legion program has two-three offseason meetings where all of the coaches can discuss league issues, scheduling and tournaments. For Eric, he is also the Southern Representative on the state committee which communicates via email pretty regularly. There are preseason emails and meetings as well as a lot of moving parts at the beginning of the season with the Massachusetts and Vermont high school schedules finishing up.
The expense per player is $100 for the season which is reasonable in my opinion. What I didn’t realize was the expense that goes into paying insurance, league fees, baseballs, and umpires. The umpire budget alone is $5,000. When everything is said and paid for, Legion has had to pay close to $20,000 this season. If you have done the math, our players’ fees only contributed $6,000 of this. So, the organization heavily relies on sponsorships and fundraising to help make the season run smoothly. Eric shared how they raise about $6,000 from fundraising; one of the biggest fundraisers being the golf tournament on Sept. 5 at The Brattleboro Country Club that brings in roughly $4000.00 of the fundraising dollars. If you love golf and haven’t signed up yet, see the information at the end of this article. These guys are simply amazing!
Now from this momma’s perspective and this is truly why I am writing this letter. My youngest son played on both the Mantle and 19U teams this year. I have a passion for sports photography and it’s my way of building up these amazing young men; most I already knew, but some I met this year. They got use to the weirdo with the camera in their faces after a while and couldn’t wait for me to post photos online which made all of the time and effort I put in worth every minute.
The greatest part for me was sitting down and editing photos after a game and seeing these boys laughing and being goofy and simply loving the comradery and game of baseball. Eric and these amazing coaches made this happen for these kids. Not only that the players were supportive of each other; especially the older kids supporting the younger ones when they had moved up to play for 19U and showing up at the younger kids’ games to cheer them on. That is good coaching, in my opinion.
With that said, these coaches gave them a healthy outlet where they might have otherwise found themselves in trouble this summer. As the adage goes “tired boys are good boys!”
We have needed this in our community. The mental health and drug epidemic is out of control in our small town. Who am I kidding? It’s a major problem in our Nation. Eric and these men have shown up every single day to coach on and off the field whether they realize the good they have done, and I wanted you all to know this. They taught them about being respectful, being responsible, being a good teammate and what good sportsmanship truly is. These boys will take these lessons with them wherever they end up. That I have no doubt.
Eric has big plans for next year. He wants to include a showcase if he can with another coach up north.
Let me speak on behalf of all of the parents by thanking you gentlemen for such a great season and by helping us to keep our boys healthy!
The Post 5 Golf Tournament at BCC is scheduled for Sept. 5 and costs $100 to enter. Food will be provided at American Legion afterward. All proceeds go to the Post 5 baseball program. To sign up, sponsor a hole, sponsor a prize for the event, or to donate an item to be raffled off, contact Libardoni at 802-380-1990 or Henry at 860-227-5726.