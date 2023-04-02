What a March Madness it’s been!
Moments before I began writing this column I watched Lamont Butler of San Diego State hit a buzzer beater to send the No. 5 seeded Aztecs to the title game. Their victory came as a surprise to me. Watching that game, Florida Atlantic had led by just under 10 points for much of the game. That remained true even deep into the second half. Less than 10 points is not a difficult deficit to overcome, and yet Florida Atlantic, the No. 9 seed, had steadily held San Diego State at length for such a large portion of the game that you got the sense that it was just going to be one of those games, that despite how small the lead was, it was not going to be overcome. For much of the game, Florida Atlantic had looked like the better team. As surprising as it would be to see a No. 9 seed advance to the title game, it seemed like it was going to happen, but … March Madness.
The result of the game was the very epitome of how this year’s tournament has gone. This year’s tournament is arguably one of the most wild and unpredictable tournaments since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and possibly in its entire 84-year history.
In the first round, No. 11 Pitt defeated No. 6 Iowa State. No. 13 Furman upset No. 4 Virginia. No. 15 Princeton threw a monkey wrench in a lot of people’s brackets, mine included, by knocking out No. 2 Arizona, and Fairleigh Dickinson became part of history by becoming only the second No. 16 seed in the history of the tournament to defeat a No. 1 seed when it upset Purdue.
The second round wasn’t much different. The upsets continued. No. 8 Arkansas defeated No. 1 Kansas. Princeton continued to roll, knocking out No. 7 Missouri, and No. 7 Michigan State upset No. 2 Marquette.
By the time this weekend rolled around, all the No. 1 seeds had been eliminated. It is only the fourth time in the history of the tournament that a No. 1 seed has not made it to the Final Four. The other years were 1980, 2006, and 2011. This is also the first year since seeding began in 1979 that there has not been a No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3 seed to make it to the Final Four. The highest seed left remaining was No. 4 UConn, my team outside of UVM, who, as I wrote this paragraph, had just taken a 37-24 lead into the half courtesy of a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. They went on to win the game 72-59.
Florida Atlantic’s loss in that game against San Diego State may have been a surprise to me, but that’s the way this tournament has been all along. Had Florida Atlantic been able to hold off the Aztecs for a few more seconds it would have made history, becoming the only No. 9 seed to ever advance to the title game. Even with the loss, the Owls have nothing to hang their heads about. They will be forever entrenched in the history of the tournament as they are just the second No. 9 seed to ever make the Final Four. The last was Wichita State in 2013. They also join a very small number of teams as one of only five No. 9 seeds to reach the Sweet 16 and only four to make it to the Elite Eight.
The women’s tournament was a little less dramatic. There were certainly some big upsets. No. 9 Miami, whose women’s and men’s programs both did exceptionally well this year, knocked out No. 1 Indiana in the second round. No. 8 Ole Miss did the same to Stanford, making it the first time since 2007 that the program did not advance to the Sweet 16. In the process, Stanford also became the first No. 1 seed since 2009 to not advance to the Sweet 16.
There were upsets in the Sweet 16, too. No. 9 Miami continued to roll, bouncing No. 4 Villanova out of the tournament. While the disparity in the seedings made it a big upset, it may not have been the biggest one. No. 3 Ohio State upset No. 2 UConn. From a seedings standpoint, a No. 3 taking out a No. 2 isn’t necessarily a big upset. But it’s UConn.
I’m not going to lie, that was a tough game to watch on a lot of levels. UConn was only down 10 at the half, but the Huskies turned the ball over 18 times in the first half as they couldn’t handle Ohio State’s full court press. They did not turn the ball over nearly as much in the second half, finishing the game with 25, but they were still playing a brand of basketball that was very atypical of UConn. Their play prompted UConn head coach Geno Auriemma to say during an in-game interview something to the effect that his team picked the wrong day to mentally not show up for the game. It was a significant game for both teams. For UConn, it ended the Huskies' streak of Elite Eight appearances at 16 and their Final Four appearances at 14 simultaneously. At the same time, it was the first time since 1993 that Ohio State reached the Elite Eight.
Otherwise, things were moving relatively according to plan, at least from a seedings standpoint. Undefeated South Carolina continued to roll right along into the Final Four. No. 5 Louisville defeated Ole Miss to make it to the Elite Eight before losing to No. 2 Iowa. Despite some sloppy play in several of their games, No. 3 LSU led by head coach Kim Mulkey continued to find a way to win, finally ending Miami’s run in the Elite Eight to face No. 1 Virginia Tech in the Final Four this past Friday.
That’s when things got interesting again. LSU outscored Virginia Tech 29 to 13 in the fourth quarter to advance to the first title game in the university’s history, upsetting the No. 1 seed in the process.
As for undefeated South Carolina, the Gamecocks suffered their first loss of the season, ending their bid for back-to-back national championships, and Caitlin Clark showed yet again why she was voted the AP Player of the Year. After putting up the first ever 40-point triple double in Division I NCAA Tournament history in Iowa’s win over Louisville, Clark followed it up with another 41 point performance and added in six rebounds and eight assists to lead Iowa to the title game.
That was an upset. When the tournament began, I had a hard time seeing South Carolina losing. They had a great team and a dominant player in Aliyah Boston who is likely going to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. At the same time, watching Iowa and Clark over the past couple games, I am not entirely surprised by the result.
When Monday night comes around and UConn and San Diego State square off, I will be in the same position as Sunday afternoon, when the women played for the national championship, glued to the television, hoping to see a great game, and witnessing the conclusion to one of the best March Madness tournaments ever.