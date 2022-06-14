BRATTLEBORO — It was one of the coolest school sports years in this area’s history.
A couple of students made special creations with their hands. People showed up in Townshend to honor the late Dylan Landers and participate in his home run derby. A dream came true for a basketball player from Hinsdale, who got to play in her first NCAA Tournament game.
Not to mention, the Purple Gang put together a perfect season.
If you got to see these things up close or read about them on this page, you should do very well on this 2021-2022 final exam. Good luck!
1. What did Hinsdale High School baseball player Daniel Tetreault build for his ELO project?
A)Batting cages B)Dugouts C)Outfield wall D)Press box
2. Where did Leland & Gray softball players Ansley Henderson and Hannah Landers go on a senior class trip prior to their home playoff game?
A)Hampton Beach
B)Zoar Outdoor Zipline
C)Six Flags
D)North Star Bowl
3. Which varsity sport did Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio dominate?
A)Cross-country running
B)Bowling
C)Golf
D)Nordic skiing
4. Which student painted a mural as a tribute to Jada Spaulding and Vincenzo Ruggiero just inside the entrance of Bellows Falls Union High School?
A)Maya Waryas B)Jaia Caron
C)Max Hooke D)Jeb Monier
5. What is Brattleboro varsity baseball player Turner Clews’ nickname?
A)PacMan B)Cowboy
C)Dusty D)Big Cat
6. What was the recent home run derby in Townshend called?
7. Which area high school graduate was named the 2022 Little East Conference Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year?
8. Can you name one of the two BUHS graduates who were inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame last month?
9. Which team did Bill Spirka play on in Wilmington’s first annual Battle of the Badges basketball game?
10. Which local team had won 27 straight before playing in a state championship game?