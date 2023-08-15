DUMMERSTON — A walk and run through the backroads of Dummerston brings in a big chunk of money to adult day service provider The Gathering Place.
This will mark the third Bacon and Brew 4 Miler, which is hosted in conjunction with The Peak radio station's Baconfest organized by radio personality Peter "Fish" Case.
"It got started with a conversation between Fish and me, and how we could potentially collaborate and build this as a fundraiser for The Gathering Place and tie it into and feed into, no pun intended, Baconfest," said Maggie Lewis, who retired last year after serving as The Gathering Place's executive director for about five years. "It's grown exponentially."
Last year, more than 100 runners registered. The hope is to meet or exceed that number this time around.
The walk and run begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
Lewis said the route starts and ends at Kampfires Campground, where Baconfest is held. Participants will pass a sugar house and corn fields, travel through woods and go by Walker Farm.
"It's a lovely route," Lewis said. "People enjoy it and it's fun."
The event is timed and winners get prizes. Those who register get a t-shirt and a beer token if they're 21 or older.
The Gathering Place held the Pumpkin Promenade for several years before developing the new event. Costumes were encouraged then and are still invited.
"We did have a piece of bacon run last year and we're looking forward to Bacon Man, as we call him, running again this year," Lewis said.
The goal is to raise $25,000 this year, an increase of $5,000 over last year. A majority of the funds come from businesses sponsoring the event.
Lewis described being grateful for having "strong support from the community and local businesses."
"It makes a big difference in what we can provide for our participants," she said.
To register, visit bb4miler.com. The cost is currently $20 and the price will go up after Aug. 31.