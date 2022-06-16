Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The 10s

July 5: Rutland at Bennington, 6 p.m.

July 6: Brattleboro at Rutland, 6 p.m.

July 8: Brattleboro at Bennington, 6 p.m.

July 9: Rutland at Brattleboro, 11 a.m.

July 10: Bennington at Rutland, 1 p.m.

July 12: Bennington at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

July 14: Seed 3 at Seed 2, 6 p.m.

July 15: 2-3 winner at Seed 1, 6 p.m.

July 16: Rematch

July 17: Game 3 (if necessary)

The 11s

July 5: Brattleboro at Rutland, 6 p.m.

July 6: Rutland at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

July 8: Brattleboro at Rutland, 6 p.m.

July 9: Rutland at Brattleboro, 2 p.m.

The 12s

July 5: Rutland at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

July 6: Rutland at Bennington, 6 p.m.

July 8: Brattleboro at Bennington, 8 p.m.

July 9: Bennington at Brattleboro, 5 p.m.

July 10: Brattleboro at Rutland, 4 p.m.

July 12: Bennington at Rutland, 6 p.m.

July 14: Seed 3 at Seed 2, 6 p.m.

July 15: 2-3 winner at Seed 1, 6 p.m.

July 16: Rematch

July 17: Games 3 (if necessary)