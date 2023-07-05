It’s just after the Fourth of July and for years, since I was very young, that signaled one thing: the MLB All-Star game. Watching the game and the Home Run Derby was a tradition and being so close to the holiday my brain naturally, or perhaps unnaturally, attached the two things.
Don’t get me wrong, the holiday has several other associations in mind my mind as well. I have always been interested in history, so naturally on our nation’s Independence Day it’s hard not to think of things such as the Revolutionary War, the Boston Tea Party, The Declaration of Independence, and a myriad of other moments surrounding that time that led to the Revolutionary War and the forming of our nation, but I digress.
When it comes to sports, baseball was my first love. So, naturally, when the mid-summer classic came around for me it was like Christmas in July. I couldn’t wait to find out who was going to be on the rosters, who would be starting and who would be coming off the bench.
I always seemed to remember the All-Star game taking place a couple days after the Fourth of the July. Looking back over the history of the games, however, that is not the case. It has more often than not taken place in the second week of July, just as it will this year when the 90th All-Star game is played on July 11.
The festivities leading up to the game though begin on July 7. That is a part of the All-Star weekend that has gotten more elaborate over the years. The Home Run Derby began in 1985. The field included 10 players that year including future Hall of Famers Jim Rice, Eddie Murray, Carlton Fisk and Ryne Sandberg. However, it was Dave Parker who stole the show, winning the competition with six home runs.
The competition became the place where the elite home run hitters, names such as Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and others, would often compete against one another. At the same time, the question often arose of whether some of those hitters would compete in the Derby, as it was believed by some that the hitters who competed often weren’t the same the second half of the season and their home run production declined.
Still, it was an event that I always looked forward to in addition to the game. One of the players that was always exciting to watch was Ken Griffey Jr., who won three of them in 1994, 1998 and 1999 and was the runner-up in three others in 1992, 1993 and 2000. Yoenis Cespedes, then with the Oakland A’s, was the only other hitter to successfully defend the title of Home Run Champion the following year. Pete Alonso of the Mets won consecutive Home Run Derbies, but his wins took place in 2019 and 2021 due to the Derby being cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Griffey Jr., along with Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, are behind the newest component of All-Star Weekend that will be debuting this year and kicking off the festivities on July 7.
The event is the HBCU Swingman Classic, which is an “annual All-Star experience for baseball student-athletes from Division-I programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU),” according to mlb.com.
The HBCU Swingman Classic is the latest among the festivities that have been added to All-Star Weekend since the Home Run Derby was added in 1985. In 1999, the great former Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant, who fell just short of making it into the Hall of Fame, threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park for the inaugural MLB All-Star Futures Game. The game is a prospect showcase that pits a USA team against a World team. Some of this year’s All-Stars, such as Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. have played in the game, which gives those who tune in an opportunity to catch a glimpse of potential future stars. The game that has become a staple of All-Star Weekend will take place on July 8 at 7 p.m.
The other piece that was added 22 years ago was the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which follows the Futures Game. The All-Star Red Carpet Show, which will take place on July 11 at 2 p.m., has also become a tradition, which seems to date back to 2004.
Even in years when my ability to religiously watch baseball games has waned at times, I have always tuned in to the All-Star game and the Home Run Derby. For me there always has, and continues to be, a sense of excitement surrounding the weekend. It provides a fun break from the competition and the ability to see some of the most entertaining players in baseball compete against one another.
That being said, when All-Star Weekend begins I know that at some point I will inevitably tune in to catch at least some of the events and games that the weekend has to offer. After all, it’s a holiday tradition.